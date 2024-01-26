Jamaica to Host 2nd Global Tourism Resilience Conference in Tourism Capital

Pictured: Founder of the Global Tourism and Resilience and Crisis Management Centre and Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, addressing the audience at the first Global Tourism Resilience Conference held last year at the University of the West Indies.

Plans are in full force for the highly anticipated second staging of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Taking place over a two-day period, the Global Tourism Resilience Conference will include panel discussions, networking opportunities, presentations and lively debates on matters of building resilience in tourism. This group of experts in their collective fields will gather to collaboratively discuss issues that are central to future-proofing travel and tourism to various disruptions moving forward.

Global tourism resilience will once again take centre stage with key experts on building resilience in the industry. As tourism destinations continue to recover, it is critical that tenacity is a focus of planning and development to future proof the industry from any potential shock,” said Founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include ‘Building Tourism Digital Resilience’, ‘Building Tourism Infrastructure Resilience’, and ‘Women in Tourism Resilience’ among other critical areas surrounding the theme. Among the speakers will be the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness and Secretary-General of the UNWTO, HE. Zurab Pololikashvili.

As part of the conference agenda, on 17th February, Global Tourism Resilience Day will be celebrated for the second time, recognising the official adoption by the United Nations on 6th February 2023, of the resolution to observe the day each year. There will also be a tourism resilience awards gala to recognise individuals and organisations that have contributed to strengthening tourism globally.

“I am truly pleased that tourism resilience will be top of mind over the two-day period where we will get more insights into how destinations can better equip themselves in the face of disruptions. COVID-19 proved that adaptability is even more urgent, and we must act on this,” said Executive Director of the GTRCMC, Professor Lloyd Waller.

It is anticipated that over 200 delegates from across the globe will be in attendance in the heart of Jamaica’s bustling tourism capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are preparing to give attendees a warm Jamaican welcome which will leave an indelible mark. There is truly no better backdrop than Jamaica to host this mega conference,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

The first Global Tourism Resilience Conference was held at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica last year.