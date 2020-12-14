Jamaica seeks five million guests annually by 2025

Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has outlined plans to regain the exceptional growth seen in the sector before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news came during a meeting with the Jamaica Tourist Board international sales and marketing teams.

The minister outlined a renewed five-year plan to achieve five million visitors, US$5 billion in earnings and employment of 200,000 Jamaicans in the tourism sector.

Jamaica welcomed nearly four million guests in 2019, but the figure could fall as low as one million this year.

“Hope for all of us lies in travel and tourism.

“Travel became the world’s largest industry in 2019 so we know that people will travel,” said Bartlett.

“We’re going to bring back Jamaica’s economy.

“We need to give the world hope.

“As long as people travel, they produce, and they consume.

“Consumption will make for prosperity for all.”

To ensure the resurgence and growth of the industry, the minister of tourism has proposed a destination assurance position, which focuses on engaging the generation that transcends demographics and reflects the shared psychographic of living through the pandemic.

The scheme prioritises health and safety, while positioning Jamaica as the premiere holiday choice for sun, sea and everything in between.

The minister charged the Jamaica Tourist Board team to shape and deliver tourism strategies that will deliver on the Destination Assurance promise of a safe, secure and seamless visit.

The overall sentiment coming out of the meeting is that optimism remains high for tourism recovery especially in light of the continued appetite for investment in the sector.

The tourism minister reported that many of the hospitality brands that were slated to launch hotel properties in 2020 are looking to openings in 2021 and that new brands are also coming on board for additional property development, making for a positive post-pandemic outlook.

Jamaica was recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Destination earlier this year by the World Travel Awards.

To find out more about visiting, head over the official website.