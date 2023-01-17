Jamaica is the number destination in the Caribbean for British travellers

Jamaica is now the number one destination in the Caribbean for UK travellers. Known for its warm hospitality, bold personality and larger than life spirit, the vibrant Caribbean island continues to welcome a record number of UK visitors with 2022 visitor arrivals surpassing previous records, catapulting the island to the top spot in the Caribbean for British holiday makers.

Jamaica’s bullish tourism recovery plan, which has led to historic levels of visitor arrivals from the UK market, has highlighted the island’s unique culture, cuisine, music, breath-taking nature, and wellness offerings in an environmentally sustainable way.

With still more room for growth and to meet expected demand, which continues to rise, Jamaica is welcoming more exciting hotels brands to the island growing its room stock offering another 8,500 rooms by 2025. New hotel openings will include Hard Rock Hotel, RIU, Dreams, Secrets, Planet Hollywood, Viva Wyndham, UNICO and Princess.

“We are working on our most ambitious tourism development and expansion plan in Jamaica’s history to meet the continued demand and interest in our beautiful island.” Hon. Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

The Jamaica Tourist Board won the title of Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 at last years World Travel Awards.

The island is easily accessible from the UK with daily direct flights on Virgin Atlantic Airways from London Heathrow launched in December 2022, British Airways from London Gatwick and TUI from Birmingham, Gatwick and Manchester.

“We are very happy that Jamaica it the top Caribbean destination of choice for travellers from the UK and would like to thank all our industry partners for their continuous support and faith in our beautiful island. As we look ahead, our team has an exciting line-up of plans for 2023 and are confident that we can continue to grow our destination favourability among UK travellers in 2023, Our campaign this year is “Come Back to Jamaica”, come back to relax, come back to adventure, come back to romance, and the Brits certainly continue to do so.” Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director, UK & Northern Europe