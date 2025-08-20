JAL Group Announces FY2025 Winter Schedule on International and Domestic Network

The JAL Group today announced the Winter schedule for international and domestic routes for fiscal year 2025.

International Flights

● To increase capacity in response to strong inbound demand during the winter season, the Narita–Melbourne route will increase from three flights per week to daily service(*1), and the Narita–Shanghai (Pudong) route will be resumed(*2) between October 26 and March 28.

● The latest Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, equipped with specially designed, advanced seats and the newest pressure and humidity control systems to enhance passenger comfort, will operate daily on the Haneda–Paris route (JL45/JL46) starting November 9. With this change, 12 daily flights(*3) will be operated across five routes from Haneda.

● In response to the recovery of Japanese overseas travel demand, flights will increase and larger aircraft will be deployed to accommodate leisure demand around the JAL Honolulu Marathon scheduled for December 14, 2025, and the year-end and New Year holidays. First Class service will be offered on these flights.

Domestic Flights

● To respond to strong inbound demand to Hokkaido in winter, from January 6 to February 28, the Tokyo (Haneda)-Sapporo (New Chitose) route will increase from 17 to 18 round trips per day. From January 31 to February 28, the Osaka (Itami)-Sapporo (New Chitose) route will increase from 4 to 5 round trips per day.

● From October 26 to January 31, the Fukuoka-Okinawa (Naha) route will increase from 6 to 7 round trips per day.

● From December 26 to January 4, the Nagoya (Chubu)-Okinawa (Naha) route will increase from 4 to 5 round trips per day.

● Flights to and from Sapporo (Okadama) will have seasonal adjustments during severe winter weather to improve responsiveness to irregular operations caused by adverse conditions.

Japan Airlines will continue to create social and economic value by creating relationships and societal connections through travel, actively contributing to community development and cultural exchange, and remain firmly committed to providing a comprehensive route network that consistently meets diverse customer needs.

