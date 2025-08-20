Marriott Bonvoy Launches “Playful Getaways” Joint Campaign with McDonald’s China

As urban life continues to accelerate, new travel trends such as weekend escape and micro-cation are gaining popularity among younger generations as a way to recharge and lift their spirits. Responding to this trend, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, has launched the “Playful Getaways with Marriott Bonvoy” campaign in collaboration with McDonald’s China, running now through January 30, 2026. The campaign spans 14 cities and features McDonald’s-themed hotel rooms, dual-branded sightseeing buses in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as a fun-filled “Scratch & Win” game. These imaginative experiences invite young travelers to rediscover their cities and explore nearby destinations in a fresh, immersive, and relaxing way.

“Our collaboration with McDonald’s China is driven by our shared pursuit to deliver joyful experiences,” said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer Group, Marriott International Greater China. “As ‘weekend escape’ becomes a lifestyle trend for young travelers, we’ve introduced McDonald’s-themed characters into hotel settings for the very first time, offering members an immersive and playful getaway experience. By featuring Select Brands in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, such as Four Points by Sheraton, Fairfield by Marriott, and Moxy, we are meeting the new generation’s growing desire for short trips and meaningful connections, delivered in a relaxed, flexible, and fun way.”

“Starting August 13, McDonald’s China will launch the McDonaldland campaign nationwide, creating a fun and carefree summer travel destination for our customers,” said Yabin He, Chief Growth Officer of McDonald’s China. “We’re delighted to partner with Marriott Bonvoy on this creative collaboration. Through a series of exciting activities, we aim to deliver more vibrant and diverse travel experiences and share the unique joy of McDonaldland with more consumers.”

On August 10, “Playful Getaways with Marriott Bonvoy” officially kicked off in Shenzhen, sparking a nationwide wave of joyful adventures. At Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay guests can enjoy the first-ever dual-branded beach experience. Four McDonald’s character-themed hotel rooms are also making their debut, bringing beloved icons to life in a whole new setting. Meanwhile, specially designed dual-branded themed buses are departing from McDonald’s flagship outlets en route to Golden Bay Beach and then onward by boat to explore the “McDonaldland.”

Scratch for Surprises, Spin for Good Luck

From August 10 to September 2, Marriott Bonvoy members staying at participating Four Points by Sheraton, Fairfield by Marriott, and Moxy hotels will receive an exclusive limited-edition “Playful Scratch Card” with a winning surprise gift inside. These cards may reveal hidden grand prizes such as “Play & Escape” vacation packages, limited-edition dual-branded merchandise, and a variety of delightful goodies, adding an extra layer of excitement to every weekend getaway. Guests can explore the campaign via the Marriott Bonvoy WeChat Mini Program and unlock their personalized playful getaways, while also earning Marriott Bonvoy points with every booking.

Escape into Playful Fun

From August 10 to January 30, Marriott Bonvoy hotels in 14 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenyang, Chengdu and Haikou, will transform into playful hubs. For the first time ever, four iconic McDonald’s characters will be featured in themed guest rooms, combining nostalgic whimsy with cozy design. Marriott Bonvoy members can unwind in Hamburglar-themed lounge areas or don Ronald McDonald robes for fun photo ops. Guests will receive a playful welcome pack upon check-in and can enjoy a variety of dining and leisure experiences within the hotel that expand the boundaries of their weekend getaways.

Hop Onboard the Playful Pop-Up Bus and Explore

Every Friday to Sunday from August 15 to September 2, Marriott Bonvoy and McDonald’s members in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen can hop aboard the exclusive “Playful Pop-Up” themed city bus. As urban sightseeing buses gain popularity as a fresh way to explore a destination, this fun tour experience will transform guests’ hotel stays into city-wide adventures. Guests can enjoy stand-up comedy and Qixi Festival night concerts in Shanghai, pet-friendly journeys in Shenzhen, and a lively dialect show in Guangzhou. Each city offers curated routes linking iconic urban landmarks, creating delightful micro-cation that blend effortless fun with local discovery.