JAL Group Announces Flight Frequency Increase for FY2023 Summer Schedule

JAL has decided to increase flights to Honolulu and Guam in response to the growing demand for resort travel following the reclassification of the Covid-19 infection to Class 5 under the Infectious Disease Control Law.

Hawaii - Due to the growing demand for overseas tourism, the number of bookings for Hawaii routes in August was approximately 1.7 times the number for the same month last year at the end of May. To meet this high demand, a total of five round-trip flights will be added to the Honolulu route in August.

Guam - In addition to the previously announced summer vacation (July 15 - August 31), JAL has also decided to continue its four-weekly Guam flight from September 1 to October 28. Passengers traveling with children on Guam routes will receive a JAL Original Kids Shoulder Bag filled with items (sunglasses, towel, etc.) to enjoy in Guam.

To encourage your overseas travel to Hawaii and Guam, JAL will continue to offer limited-time special fares and mileage promotions. Enjoy the everlasting summer resorts of Hawaii and Guam with JAL!