JA Enchanted Island Resort opens to private hire

Outstanding luxury property JA Enchanted Island Resort in the Seychelles has announced new island buy-out rates.

Guests looking for the ultimate in luxury can hire a private paradise from prices starting from €9,950 per night, allowing up to 24 guests to have a whole island to themselves.

The 20,000 square metre island resort sits in the middle of one of the world’s most lush and beautiful tropical sites - the Saint Anne Marine Park.

The announcement coincides with the re-opening of the Seychelles’ International Airport as the group of 115 islands is officially declared free of Covid-19.

Awarded the title of World’s Leading Private Island Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards last year, JA Enchanted Island is an ultra-luxurious hideaway in the

Seychelles with pearl white sand and lush tropical vegetation, surrounded by turquoise waters and colourful marine life in a designated National Marine Park.

The luxury resort facilities have all taken shape around the island’s natural landscape, where walkways weave through large rock formations and natural scenery provides an idyllic escape and secluded experience for a group or family.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the island, there are ten stunning villas available, eight of which are 130 square metres and have their own private pool, accommodating two adults and a child.

Two expansive luxury villas named the Enchanted Signature Villa and the Flamboyant Villa are more than 240 square metres each and can accommodate four adults and two children in each, with a private pool and garden with dining gazebo for intimate in-villa dining.

All ten villas have direct access to the pristine beach where the serene ambience and access to the protected waters is unparalleled.

Guests on the island will enjoy authentic International and Creole-Seychellois dishes at Bounty restaurant, tasty pool-side snacks at Castaway or a variety of bespoke, private experiences including breakfast in bed, moonlight dinners and private barbecues with dedicated chefs.

The resort also offers action and adventure with a wealth of water activities, from yacht trips to island hopping excursions, paddle boarding, snorkelling, kayaking, catamaran cruising and big game fishing.

Guests can also completely disconnect with healing body treatments in the spa located on the hilltop, featuring a private steam room, shower room, the stunning views of the Pavilion Bwa Zoli Ker, Yoga Pavilion.

The private island experience is available from July 1st, with a dedicated team onsite to make the stay as idyllic and rejuvenating as possible for up to 24 guests.

All necessary precautions regarding sanitisation and social distancing are in place and in line with local government guidelines and the protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council #SafeTravels programme.

Before visiting, take a tour of the Seychelles with Breaking Travel News’ partner Travel TV.

A legacy United Arab Emirates-based brand, JA Resorts & Hotels was born in 1981 and has a widely recognised reputation for excellence, in the management and operation of award-winning resorts and hotels.

Taking its name from the original Jebel Ali (JA) Beach hotel, JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio now features eight distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, each dedicated to curating unique experiences and creating unforgettable memories.

Tropical escapes include JA Manafaru, an idyllic luxury island resort in pristine, lagoon ringed, Haa Alifu Atoll, at the northern tip of the Maldives.

The property is considered the World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort by the World Travel Awards.

Within the UAE, guests can choose from the five-star JA Ocean View Hotel, as well as the deluxe hotel apartments of JA Oasis Beach Tower, both located along ‘the Walk’ in Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Other attractive options include the acclaimed JA The Resort - Dubai’s largest experience resort, with one million square metres of thrilling activities and three unique hotels offering 795 suites and rooms between them.

Options include the award-winning JA Beach Hotel and JA Palm Tree Court and JA Lakeview Hotel, a stunning new Golf Course adjacent property opened in 2019.

The JA Hatta Fort Hotel completes the portfolio as Dubai’s only mountain resort, a secluded getaway amidst the stunning Hajar Mountains landscape.

JA Beach Hotel is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Family Resort, while JA Hatta Fort Hotel took the title of World’s Leading Adventure Hotel last year.

For more information on JA Resorts & Hotels visit the official website.