Icelandair relaunches flights as country reopens to tourists

Iceland officially re-opens its borders to international travellers today.

In response, Icelandair is welcoming tourists from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Switzerland on board and into the Nordic island.

The national carrier will continue to ensure minimum air transport to and from the UK and the US, with two flights a week to London and Boston in cooperation with the Icelandic authorities.

Icelandair’s flight schedule will be revised on July 1st, possibly adding further destinations.

Iceland managed to contain coronavirus earlier this year and received worldwide recognition for its success in flattening the curve, making this border re-opening possible.

Icelandair is working closely with Keflavik International Airport and the Icelandic Tourism Board to ensure tourists can travel safely to and from the country, and enjoy all it has to offer.

Speaking about the news, Icelandair chief commercial officer, Birna Osk Einarsdottir, said: “We are delighted that Iceland is one of the first countries to open back up to the world and to travellers in this way.

“Iceland is the ideal place to visit at this time – it is safe, clean, healthy and spacious with a small population and beautiful nature and wilderness.

“We’ve introduced a range of new measures at Icelandair in preparation for the first weeks of flying, to ensure all passengers are safe and feel comfortable flying with us.

“We’re ready when you are – so look forward to welcoming British travellers on board as soon as authorities allow.”

