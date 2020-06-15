Holland America Line cancels cruises into 2021

Holland America Line has become the latest cruise company to extend the pause in its operations.

The line will cancel departures from the port of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, later this year, as well as select Hawaii itineraries for early 2021.

A trip on board Eurodam scheduled to depart on September 26th for a 22-day tour of the Panama Canal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is among those to be scrapped.

Koningsdam will see a seven-day Pacific Northwest cruise from Vancouver to San Diego, California, on September 26th cancelled, while January 16th and February 2nd departures on the Circle Hawaii Voyages roundtrip from San Diego are also cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

A September 21st departure on a 16-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez itinerary from Vancouver to San Diego onboard Maasdam has fallen victim to the coronavirus, as has a September 27th North Pacific Crossing from Vancouver on Noordam.

Volendam will no longer be sailing September 30th, October 3rd or October 10th three- and seven-day Pacific Northwest and coastal cruises from Vancouver.

Finally, Westerdam will not be departing on the September 20th 17-day Circle Hawaii cruise roundtrip from Vancouver, or the October 7th 23-day Inca Discovery voyage from Vancouver to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.

As previously announced, Holland America Line extended its pause of global cruise operations and cancelled all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020.

In addition, Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage.