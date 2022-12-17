ITB BERLIN CONVENTION: INDUSTRY’S LEADING CONVENTION ADOPTS ’MASTERING TRANSFORMATION’ AS ITS MOTTO

In 2023, taking as its slogan ’Mastering Transformation’, the leading convention for the travel industry is again gathering the main international tourism actors under one roof. From 7 to 9 March 2023 at the ITB Berlin Convention, leading speakers and industry experts will discuss the current challenges facing the global travel industry, which go far beyond COVID-19 and local skills shortages

They will share their knowledge on topics such as climate change, energy supply issues and a new global approach to safety, with their wide-ranging impact on the travel and tourism industry. The experts will provide orientation and clear ideas on how to shape the transformation towards a sustainable and successful future.

New in 2023: Themed tracks instead of days

At the leading thinktank of the international travel industry the new Board of Experts is putting together themed tracks, under headings that include Travel Technology, Marketing & Sales, Future Travel, Hospitality, Sustainability and Social Responsibility. Taking place on their respective stages and featuring sessions on individual topics, the tracks will replace the themed days at previous events.

First main speakers confirmed

The following are among those who will be sharing their expert knowledge in the new themed tracks:

• Maria Rocha Barros, vice president and chief legal officer at Booking.com (Marketing & Distribution Track)

• Kurt Ekert, president of Sabre (Marketing & Distribution Track)

• Kevin King, COO of Shiji Group (eTravel Track, Hotel Technology Forum)

• Prof. Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, director emeritus, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIC); founder and managing director of Bauhaus Erde (Responsible Tourism Track)

ITB Future Track, Marketing & Distribution Track and eTravel Track

On 7 March 2023 in Hall 7.1, the ITB Future Track will examine future economic and political developments to find out which sustainability trends will bring success for tomorrow’s tourism industry. The event will gather leading figures from business, politics and science in order to drive change in the tourism industry.

At the Marketing & Distribution Track on 8 March 2023 in Hall 7.1, leading figures from the travel and hospitality industry will share their knowledge and views. In inspiring keynote speeches, exclusive interviews and panel discussions they will provide comprehensive updates on how senior executives can master the upcoming transformation process.

From 7 to 9 March 2023 in Hall 6.1, the eTravel Track will focus on tech-driven innovation and the digital transformation in the travel industry and how they can be put to productive use. In a variety of attractive formats and taking practical examples, industry experts will share their views on current trends and developments and talk about practical scenarios.

Responsible Tourism Track, ITB Carrier & Cruise Track and Destination Track

How to master what is now, in the future and the new normal in tourism: that is what the Responsible Tourism Track on 9 March 2023 in Hall 7.1 is about, where among other things discussion will focus on how the industry can keep its promises to protect the environment while transforming into a sector where fairness and equality play a bigger role.

The ITB Carrier & Cruise Track on 7 March 2023 in Hall 7.1 will examine the transformation from the perspective of carriers. Both the aviation and cruise industry are facing major challenges, whose root causes are in the energy crisis as well as the military conflict on Europe’s borders. Industry experts will discuss the impact of the current threat.

Destinations and DMOs are currently having to balance marketing and management, overtourism and lack of tourism, private and public contracts, areas for tourists and locals, analogue business models and digital innovations. On 9 March 2023 in Hall 7.1, the Destination Track will examine corresponding ideas and practical recommendations.

Tour Operator & Travel Sales Track and Youth, Adventure & Outdoor Track

Following a period of far-reaching crises a reappraisal is taking place of business ideas and value creation models. The Tour Operator & Travel Sales Track on 7 March 2023 will highlight how the current transformation process is putting pressure on tour operators and agencies and causing a long-term impact on the market.

Adventure and outdoor tourism is becoming increasingly popular, while youth and student travel still accounts for a large share of the global tourism market. But what has changed? How can one prepare for the future and how can one overcome obstacles in order to make business profitable? These are the topics the Youth, Adventure & Outdoor Track will focus on on 8 March 2023 in Hall 7.1.

Hospitality Track and Future Work Track

The challenges currently facing the hospitality industry demand a hands-on approach, while at the same time agility and transformation are needed. What views do leading figures in the hospitality industry have on these developments? How can they combine step-by-step progress with long-term change? This is the range of topics the Hospitality Track will examine on 9 March 2023 in Hall 7.1.

A new narrative for promoting working in tourism now and in the future. The Future Work Track on 8 March 2023 in Hall 7.1 will define the basics for future success in tourism. At the same time it will provide orientation for the struggle with the skills and labour shortage and loss of expertise and report on the needs and activities of talented newcomers and travel professionals in these times of change.

Information on the following tracks will be announced in early 2023: Diversity & Inclusion Track, Sustainable Destination Track, Business Travel Track, MICE Track and Medical Wellness & Health Track.

A trade visitor pass to ITB Berlin is valid for admission to the ITB Berlin Convention. Selected sessions will be streamed on the supporting platform ITBxplore. Additional information is available at itb.com/kongress. Full details of the programme and further tracks will be available online in mid-January 2023.

Online accreditation for press representatives and bloggers

You can obtain accreditation online now. Please observe the accreditation guidelines. After your application has been processed and approved you will receive an email with a PDF containing your ITB press accreditation, which you can print out.

Please note: during ITB Berlin it will not be possible for press representatives to obtain accreditation at the press counters on the grounds. We therefore request you obtain accreditation online ahead of the event.