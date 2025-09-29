INVEST SAUDI RETURNS TO EXPO REAL WITH MULTITUDE OF INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Invest Saudi is returning to Expo Real in Munich this October to showcase billions of dollars worth of new investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

As KSA continues its unprecedented real estate transformation in line with Vision 2030, Invest Saudi will back in Munich, Germany from 6 to 8 October reconnect with the global real estate fraternity to further boost foreign direct investment into the country.

Joining the Invest Saudi delegation are the Real Estate General Authority (REGA) and Diriyah Company, with Smart Accommodation for Residential Complexes Company (sarcc) and Ajdan Real Estate Development Company making their Expo Real debut.

Invest Saudi’s participation at Expo Real 2025 comes three months before a new law allowing foreigners to buy property in the Kingdom comes into effect. From January, under the Law of Real Estate Ownership, non-Saudi companies and individuals can purchase residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural assets in designated zones.

KSA has an extensive construction spending plan as the country undertakes a wide range of new projects, including 2.5 million new homes and numerous world-class tourism, hospitality, and commercial developments to meet investor demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 100 investor meetings took place with Invest Saudi and participating developers at Expo Real last year.

Fahad Al Hashem, Deputy Assistant Minister of Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia (MISA), said: “The Kingdom continues to redefine urban development with world-class destinations and awe-inspiring projects that set new standards in design, construction, and sustainability – unleashing investment opportunities worth billions of dollars.

“The updated law regarding non-Saudis owning property represents a significant shift towards greater investment openness. It has removed traditional restrictions that previously limited non-Saudis’ ability to own and benefit from properties within the Kingdom. This expansion allows non-Saudis to acquire property rights, whether through ownership or usufruct, within specific geographic areas, creating numerous opportunities that align with various objectives of property ownership.

“Upcoming global events like Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 are boosting already unprecedented demand for real estate, creating a wealth of exciting opportunities for investors to become part of KSA’s future. The new foreign ownership law is a landmark development set to further deepen investor appetite. We look forward to returning to Munich in October to reconnect with the global real estate fraternity, build new partnerships, and create long-term collaborations that are pivotal to realizing Vision 2030.”

The Saudi Talks series of live seminars – now a regular feature of Invest Saudi’s participation at Expo Real and MIPIM – is also back on the agenda, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders and experts to discuss KSA real estate across a two-day programme on 6 and 7 October.

Expo Real’s conference, running alongside the exhibition, also features a dedicated session on KSA’s evolving real estate landscape. The session is at 3pm on Tuesday, 7 October, with participation from Invest Saudi and representatives from real estate developers, consultants and giga projects.



Visit Invest Saudi at Hall A1, stands 122 and 130, Expo Real, 6-8 October 2025.