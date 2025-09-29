Connect at FHS World.

With just four weeks until FHS World returns to Dubai (27–29 October), we’re witnessing unprecedented momentum. Already, top-tier investors managing a collective $1.89 trillion in assets have confirmed their attendance with more joining us every week as we anticipate 300+ investors in the room.

To give you a glimpse of the industry leaders joining us, explore our sample confirmed investor list below - a select preview of the major players you can connect with at FHS World.

SAMPLE LIST OF CONFIRMED INVESTORS

Al Raya Real Estate

Alarife group

Arada Developments LLC

Arbireo Capital

ARDARA

Aseer Investment Company

Ashaad Company

Atland Voisin

Bank of Africa

BDPST Group

CDP Real Asset SGR SPA

Courbet Heritage

Dubai Holding Investments

Dubai World Trade Centre

Family business Office grandbuild

Fearless Alphabet- Real Estate Investments & Consultancy

Fiyavalhu Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd

Fridays Holdings Inc.

Generali Real Estate SPA

GLOBAL MUTUAL

GNV Group

Golden Sands Hotel Co. LLC.

IDO

Investment Corporation of Dubai

ISBASARAN GROUP UK & BALIN HOTELS & HORTUS LIVING

Kasada Capital Management

Liberty Stock

ME & West Investments

MERED

Midar for Investment & Urban Development

MIRASI GROUP LTD

Modon Holding Hospitality

Mohamed Saeed Almulla & Sons

MSA Capital Limited

Mubadala Investment Company

Neptune Invest

Pandox AB

Pegasus Capital Investments

Plasis Real Estate

Polis SGR

Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Radar Holdings

Raseel Properties Co.

refad

Rockshieldburg estate smart city

Saud AlArife Group

SHB

Societe Hoteliere De Benguerir - Ocp Group

Soudah Development Company PIF

Thakher Development

The Arenco Group

The Oberoi Group

Wasl

Yre Fzco

Last year, FHS World delegates generated $1.7 billion in deal volume, with the average value of business opportunities gained reaching $6.1 million. These numbers are a powerful testament to Summit’s role as a catalyst for real connections and tangible deals that drive our industry forward.

4 Insights from London Investor Briefing

We don’t just talk about engagement - we actively lead it. Earlier this month, our London investor briefing, co-hosted with Colliers at The Berkeley, brought together visionary investors shaping the next wave of investment. These briefings are designed to ensure the conversations at FHS World are insightful, relevant and one step ahead - more to be announced soon!