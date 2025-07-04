Hilton and M&L Group Announce First Waldorf Astoria Hotel in The Nordics

Hilton has announced the signing of a management agreement with M&L Group for The Hotel Maria in Helsinki, which will be re-branded as Waldorf Astoria Helsinki. This marks the first hotel to operate under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand in Finland, introducing the brand’s legendary service and award-winning hospitality to the Nordics.

Located in the historic Kruununhaka district in a building designed in 1885 by architect Lagerspetz, the 116-room property will be rebranded later this year as Waldorf Astoria Helsinki. This will follow a short transitional period during which the hotel will remain operational.

The luxury hotel will feature signature dining, a bar, fitness studio and a Nordic wellness spa with a traditional Finnish sauna, blending timeless elegance, unforgettable experiences and culinary mastery for guests throughout their stay.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We’re delighted to be collaborating with M&L Group to introduce the Waldorf Astoria brand to Finland. As we near 300 luxury hotels in EMEA, it’s fantastic to have signed our first in the Nordics. The Finnish capital has seen growing travel demand in recent years, and we look forward to serving an even wider range of traveller needs as we open our fourth property in the city.”

Jocelyn Kum, executive director of M&L Group, said, “The rise in demand for high-end leisure and business travel in Finland presents a compelling opportunity for us. For more than a decade, our trusted partnership with Hilton has been built on shared values and a consistent commitment to excellence. Waldorf Astoria Helsinki marks our eighth hotel partnership, and we’re excited to introduce this iconic luxury brand to the city and contribute to its growing appeal as a destination for discerning global travellers.”

Spanning five continents, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is Hilton’s luxury brand of iconic hotels in the most sought-out destinations around the world. Guests can expect an effortless experience throughout their stay, allowing them to focus on connecting with friends, family and the destination they are visiting, creating memories to last a lifetime. Waldorf Astoria Helsinki joins the brand’s global portfolio of 67 hotels trading and pipeline, including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Osaka and Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique followed by the upcoming openings of the legendary Waldorf Astoria New York and Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé. Looking further ahead into 2026 and beyond, Waldorf Astoria will see the highly anticipated and first market entry in gateway cities from London, Sydney, Hanoi, Jakarta, Tanger, Kuala Lumpur and Jaipur.

