Solar Powered Houseboat launches on The Chobe River

Sustainable Design Meets Photo Safari Excellence

The Pangolin Voyager features five spacious cabins accommodating up to eight guests, offering an intimate and exclusive experience on one of Africa’s most wildlife-rich waterways. What sets this vessel apart is its pioneering commitment to environmental sustainability – the entire houseboat runs on clean energy captured by high-efficiency solar panels integrated into the roof design. This innovative power system eliminates the need for conventional generators, providing a silent, emission-free experience that enhances wildlife viewing opportunities while minimising environmental impact.

In a groundbreaking engineering achievement, the Pangolin Voyager is equipped with electric outboard motors, making it one of the first houseboats in Africa to operate with zero emissions. The quiet propulsion system, made by UK-based RAD Propulsion, allows for near-silent navigation along the Chobe River, enabling guests to approach wildlife without disturbance, creating ideal conditions for photography.

“The Pangolin Voyager represents the culmination of our vision to create truly sustainable wildlife experiences without compromising on comfort or photographic opportunities,” says Toby Jermyn, co-owner of Pangolin Photo Safaris. “By harnessing solar power and incorporating electric propulsion, we’re not only reducing our carbon footprint but enhancing the safari experience through quieter approaches and longer viewing times in prime locations.”

Dedicated Photography Features

Staying true to Pangolin’s photography-focused ethos, the Pangolin Voyager comes equipped with a dedicated eight-seat electric photo boat that will operate alongside the main vessel. This specialised photography platform features rotating seats with camera mounts, explicitly designed to maximise photographic opportunities in the wildlife-rich Chobe region.

“The Chobe River offers some of the best game viewing and photographic opportunities in Africa, particularly for elephant photography,” explains Jermyn. “Our new solar-powered setup means photographers can spend extended periods in prime locations during optimal lighting conditions without worrying about fuel consumption or engine noise and vibrations disrupting their subjects.”

As with all Pangolin operations, guests aboard the Pangolin Voyager will have access to professional-grade cameras and telephoto lenses at no additional cost, along with guidance from Pangolin’s expert photo hosts who provide instruction suitable for photographers of all skill levels.

Conservation Through Innovation

The Pangolin Voyager project demonstrates Pangolin’s commitment to sustainable tourism practices in Africa’s fragile ecosystems. By eliminating emissions and reducing noise pollution, the vessel represents a new standard in responsible wildlife tourism.

The clean energy system includes substantial battery storage capacity, allowing for continuous operation even during periods of limited sunlight. The solar panels are expected to generate sufficient power for both propulsion and all onboard facilities, including accommodation amenities, photography equipment, charging stations, and 24/7 air conditioning.

“Our clientele increasingly seek experiences that align with their environmental values,” notes Jermyn. “The Pangolin Voyager allows wildlife enthusiasts to enjoy the magnificent Chobe ecosystem while knowing their presence isn’t causing harm through emissions or noise pollution.”

Availability and Booking Information

The Pangolin Voyager is offered as an exclusive 3-night safari experience on the Chobe River or as part of Pangolin’s set departure photo safari offerings: The Best of Chobe (7-day) & Chobe Delta and Kalahari (10-day) Photo Safaris. These can be booked on a per person basis and include photo tuition and guidance from a professional photographer as well as free camera rental if required.

Pangolin Photo Safaris has been operating in the Chobe region of Botswana since 2011, establishing itself as the leader in specialised photographic safaris. The company provides unique, photo-centric wildlife experiences with custom-designed photo boats and vehicles, professional photography guidance, and complimentary use of professional camera equipment. Pangolin’s operations focus on resolving the “conflict” between photographers and non-photographers by creating safari experiences specifically optimised for wildlife photography.