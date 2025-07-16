Intrepid Travel Provides Update on Grand Canyon Wildfires and Calls For Continued Support

In response to the ongoing Dragon Bravo and White Sage wildfires at Grand Canyon National Park, Intrepid Travel is reaffirming its commitment to responsible travel and calling on travelers to continue supporting America’s national parks during this critical time.

The Dragon Bravo Fire, sparked by lightning on July 4, has burned more than 5,000 acres, destroying structures including the iconic Grand Canyon Lodge and forcing the closure of the North Rim for the remainder of 2025. The South Rim remains open and fully accessible, and Intrepid Travel and Wildland Trekking, powered by Intrepid, will continue operating their small-group trips in unaffected areas.

“Now, more than ever, national parks need our support,” said Leigh Barnes, Intrepid Travel President, The Americas. “Wildfires are a natural part of these landscapes, but the increasing frequency and intensity of fires underscore the importance of funding conservation efforts, visiting responsibly, and standing behind the people who protect these parks.”

Travelers play an important role in park recovery by contributing to local economies, supporting conservation initiatives, and learning about the natural processes that sustain these ecosystems.

“Every visit makes a difference,” Leigh Barnes added. “By traveling with respect for the land and its wildlife, guests help ensure these treasured places will be protected and restored for future generations.”

Wildland Trekking is rerouting approximately 30 trips for the rest of the 2025 travel season. Guests traveling in the coming weeks will receive direct updates 48 hours before departure with any itinerary changes.

“The safety of our guests and staff is our top priority,” said Leigh Barnes, Intrepid Travel President, The Americas. “We are in daily contact with park rangers and fire response teams, and all of our scheduled Grand Canyon trips will focus on the areas that remain unaffected by the wildfires.”

The company encourages travelers to consider donating to trusted partners such as the Grand Canyon Conservancy and National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), which advocates for long-term park protection.