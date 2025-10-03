France’s leading B2B and B2B2C travel player DIGITRIPS announces ambitious European expansion

France-based B2B travel distribution solutions provider DIGITRIPS Group has today confirmed an ambitious European expansion plan with the appointment of Vicki Wickens as Vice President of International Growth – bringing valuable expertise from prior senior roles at Gimmonix, Sabre and Expedia Group.

DIGITRIPS looks for establishing a lasting presence in other key European markets with its modular travel technology solutions. This international growth plan follows DIGITRIPS becoming France’s leading B2B and B2B2C platform – handling over 5m bookings since it was founded 10 years ago – and recent successful launches in both Benelux and Italy.

Its competitive portfolio, comprising 1.2m hotels, flights from 500+ airlines, transfers, dynamic packages, and an extensive range of value-added services, is designed to scale rapidly and seamlessly across Europe, strengthening DIGITRIPS’ position as a trusted technology partner for the travel industry and a key driver of innovation and growth across the continent.

“We are delighted to welcome Vicki Wickens as Vice President of International Growth” declares DIGITRIPS co-founder Nicolas Brumelot. “This new appointment and position reflect our commitment to strengthen our leadership team as we engage to expand and grow. Vicki brings not only a wealth of experience in sales and business development, but also a deep appreciation for our culture and values. We are confident that Vicki’s energy and expertise, will help us build stronger relationships with our clients and accelerate our journey of growth and international expansion.”

“Joining DIGITRIPS at the dawn of its European expansion is a rare opportunity” shares Vicki Wickens. “It is the chance to build something from the ground up. DIGITRIPS is already established as a market leader in France, with proven products and capabilities, and I am excited to bring my commercial leadership and customer engagement experience to help shape this next chapter, taking their success story into new markets and driving even greater value for clients and partners worldwide.”

Vicki started at the company on 1 October and is already busy developing the group’s international expansion and strategic partnerships across key markets for its modular travel technology solutions.

With over 20 years of experience driving commercial success in the global travel industry, Vicki has led high-performing business development teams at Expedia Group, Sabre and Gimmonix, and negotiated major partnerships with some of the world’s leading travel brands.

Her career path demonstrates deep expertise in travel distribution & technology, loyalty, and embedded travel, proving ability to deliver revenue growth and create long-term value for partners across travel, e-commerce, and financial services.