InterLnkd brings e-commerce to the sky with first inflight shopping mall

InterLnkd has introduced AirMall – the first solution to turn an airline’s inflight Wi-Fi into a full-scale digital shopping platform, connecting travellers to more than 20,000 brands in the air.

Dynamic by design and deployable across an airline’s entire route network, AirMall gives carriers a way to offset the cost of inflight connectivity while delivering unparalleled choice in the cabin, with zero onboard stock or crew involvement.

The white-label solution plugs into any airline’s captive portal, enabling passengers to browse a personalised selection of fashion, beauty and essential products via their own devices, with purchases delivered directly to their home or travel destination.

Robert Goldsmith, Chief Operating Officer of InterLnkd, said: “As passenger demand shifts to free and fast Wi-Fi, the fundamental challenge for airlines is how to recover the steep investment behind it. Our answer is AirMall: a simple, plug-and-play e-commerce solution that turns the onboard portal into a retail channel. Travellers can enjoy the same choice, personalisation and seamless delivery they expect on the ground, while airlines unlock a new revenue stream from their customers’ purchases.”

AirMall is a simple, vendor-agnostic addition to any airline’s existing onboard Wi-Fi. The platform supports inflight payments, integrates seamlessly with airline loyalty programmes, and uses an intelligent matching engine to curate the most relevant products based on the passenger’s profile and destination.

The white-label solution from InterLnkd signals the evolution of inflight retail into a tech-driven, omnichannel, personalised experience. The model enables airlines to offset high connectivity costs, retail brands to gain direct access to a premium audience, and air travellers to enjoy greater choice and convenience at 35,000 feet.