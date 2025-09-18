Experience WTM Spotlight

WTM Spotlight is coming to the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre (RFECC) for three unforgettable days of inspiration, connections, and exciting opportunities.

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is a global event, where Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism story connects with the world. This immersive platform brings together domestic and global travel products, regional and international travel professionals, industry leaders and innovators, and Saudi consumers. It’s where the world meets Saudi Arabia – its people, its stories, and sees its tourism vision in motion.

Be part of this powerful exchange of ideas, opportunities, and experiences at the heart of The Kingdom’s dynamic tourism transformation.

Visit

Get inspired, meet travel industry leaders and explore ideas shaping the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia and beyond at WTM Spotlight. Connect, learn, grow, and discover new opportunities.

Exhibit

Showcase your travel products to domestic and international travel buyers at WTM Spotlight. Gain insights into evolving B2C travel preferences and build lasting partnerships.

Media

Access press releases and updates on how WTM Spotlight is transforming the global tourism landscape in Saudi Arabia. Stay informed, inspired, and ahead in the industry.

Why this event matters

Saudi Arabia is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting travel destinations in the world, and this event places the Kingdom’s story in the global spotlight.

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia isn’t just about showcasing the Kingdom, it’s about stepping inside it. Held in Riyadh, at the heart of one of the world’s most ambitious tourism transformations, the event brings together global & regional travel product, Saudi & international travel buyers, and the Saudi consumers unlocking business opportunities, meaningful connections and new experiences for travellers alike.

Connecting the world to Saudi and Saudi to the world.

Venue & Travel

Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre

Opening hours:

29th September - 1st October 2026, 09:00 - 17:00