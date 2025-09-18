Civitatis reports global growth and focus on transforming travel agencies’ mindset

Civitatis, a leading global online platform for tours, activities, and guided experiences, is reporting strong growth in the first half of 2025, with more than 46,000 travel agencies registered worldwide. The company projects 40% growth in 2025, driven by innovation, partnerships, and a focus on helping agencies deliver personalized, destination-focused experiences.

Verónica de Iscar, B2B Sales Director at Civitatis, emphasized that the company is growing faster than the industry average. “More agencies are registering with us, and those already using our platform are increasing their bookings. Our strategy combines local support, training, and partnerships, allowing agencies to optimize their sales and provide unique experiences to travelers,” she said.

For Verónica de Iscar, the main challenge remains changing the mindset of travel agencies. Historically, agencies focused on packaging flights and hotels with optional excursions. Civitatis is helping agencies move beyond that model, emphasizing personalized, destination-centered experiences. “Some agencies have already started this shift, but others are still adapting,” she said. “The aim is to educate agencies about the value these experiences provide to their clients — what travelers will remember long after the trip ends.”

The company’s strongest markets include Italy, Spain, and Mexico, with significant growth also observed in Argentina and Brazil. Civitatis adapts its strategy according to each market’s maturity, providing agencies with events, webinars, and training sessions to enhance their understanding of the platform and improve sales performance.

Looking ahead, Civitatis plans to continue accelerating its growth by activating new collaborations and expanding its offering. In addition to consolidating its leadership in Europe, the company aims to boost sales in strategic international destinations such as Japan and Thailand, while strengthening its broad portfolio in Latin America, where demand continues to grow steadily. Technology will remain a key driver, with a proprietary API and integrated operations that enable scalable collaboration.

“Our goal is to reach the maximum number of agencies,” Verónica stated. “Since launching in 2018 with just 200 agencies, we now have 46,000 registered. For us, there are no limits.”

Civitatis’ approach reflects a broader trend in travel tech: helping agencies move from transactional sales to creating meaningful, personalized experiences for travelers, while leveraging technology to scale and adapt to a rapidly changing market. For agencies ready to embrace this paradigm, the opportunity to innovate has never been clearer.