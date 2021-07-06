Leboeuf to lead Raffles London at the OWO

Accor has confirmed the appointment of Philippe Leboeuf as managing director of Raffles London at the OWO.

The property, on Whitehall, opposite Horse Guards, will open in next year.

The much anticipated 125-room hotel will also include 85 branded residences, and sits within the former Grade II listed Old War Office building.

Most recently, Leboeuf was regional vice president of operations for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and general manager of Mandarin Oriental Paris, positions he held since 2013 and 2010, respectively.

He brings over 30 years’ experience operating luxury hotels to the role.

Prior to joining Mandarin Oriental, he was general manager of Claridge’s in London for three years.

As managing director of Raffles London at the OWO, Leboeuf will be responsible for overseeing and executing operations for the London flagship Raffles property.

Having undergone a monumental transformation over the last five years, the OWO will also comprise a collection of nine restaurants and bars and an immersive spa.

“On behalf of the Raffles brand, I am delighted to welcome Philippe to our flagship location in London,” said Stephen Alden, chief executive, Raffles & Orient Express.

“He is a true professional, well-known and highly respected throughout our industry, bringing a luxury pedigree and dedication to service excellence that our loyal guests, discerning travellers and local clientele will respect and admire.”

The Old War Office, originally completed in 1906 and designed by British architect William Young, is steeped in history.

Formerly the site of the original Palace of Whitehall, home to Henry VIII and other monarchs, the building has witnessed world-shaping events while influential political and military leaders including Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George held office.