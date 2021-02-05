InterContinental rebrands as IHG Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group has rebranded as IHG Hotels & Resorts as it prepares for the return of international travel this year.

The brand refresh reflects the company’s growth to 16 brands, with guests now able to walk through the doors of nearly 6,000 hotels across 100 countries.

With an updated identity, the company said it was focused on strengthening perception, how it engages guests, hotel owners and colleagues and better promoting the breadth of its portfolio.

The IHG Hotels & Resorts visual brand identity has been given a makeover to better tell the stories of the brand and make it more relevant and attractive to consumers – particularly a younger demographic of consumers, as well as hotel owners, colleagues and future talent around the world.

Through new colours, photography and font, its eye-catching, energetic design showcases the brands and hotel experiences in the most engaging way, the company said.

Claire Bennett, chief customer officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “The travel industry has faced challenges like never before, and while adapting to new realities we’ve also stayed true to our roots.

“We have an incredible family of brands, centred around connecting people – strengthening family bonds, forging business partnerships, uniting far-flung friends and engaging with our communities.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts divides its brands into four groups.

The luxury and lifestyle collection is home to Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo, while the premium collection hosts Hualuxe Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Even Hotels and voco Hotels.

The essentials collection includes Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express and avid hotels, while the suite collection welcomes long-stay guests to Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites.

Bennett added: “As we continue to lead through and beyond the pandemic, we’re clear who we are, what we stand for and how we can help guests open up their world again when they’re ready to travel.

“And we all feel we need that more than ever, because travel not only opens doors, it opens minds and hearts.

“That’s why our hotels are more than just a backdrop to life’s special moments, they are a collection of welcoming experiences.”