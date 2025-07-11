InterContinental New York Times Square Celebrates 15 Years at the Crossroads of Change

InterContinental New York Times Square is celebrating its 15-year anniversary—a milestone celebration marking its legacy at the vibrant intersection of Times Square, The Theatre District, Hell’s Kitchen, and Hudson Yards.

To commemorate this occasion, a two-day anniversary event will feature live painting sessions with local artist Marco Santini (During a Social hour on Friday, July 11, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM and on Saturday, July 12, from 12 noon to 1:00 PM). This interactive event will allow guests, visitors, and hotel colleagues to participate in the creation of a unique piece of art reflecting both New York City’s iconic destination and the hotel’s legacy. The finished piece will be unveiled during a champagne toast at The Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen on July 12th, 2025, at 12 noon.

Throughout the summer, the hotel offers a special ” Cheers to 15 ” welcome amenity. Available for pre-order as a guest room amenity and at The Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, Cheers To 15 includes a French 75 cocktail upon arrival and a choice of a sweet or savory snack.

In the lead-up to the anniversary weekend, InterContinental shares daily “Guest What?” facts on Instagram (@interconnyc) and Facebook (InterContinentalNewYorkTimesSquareHotel). These social media stories offer a glimpse into the hotel’s unique attributes and behind-the-scenes moments, providing engaging content for followers.

“This anniversary marks the hotel’s legacy as a host to so many special guests at its vibrant intersection, where the city’s diverse culture, theatre, and dining all meet,” says General Manager Jeff Krauthamer. “It is a testament to our commitment to providing a truly unique and exceptional experience for our guests; InterContinental New York Times Square has been a part of the ever-evolving New York City landscape and has consistently offered a blend of modern luxury and culturally relevant experiences, appealing to a diverse range of travelers. We’re thrilled to continue redefining luxury for a new generation of travelers.”

Since its opening on July 12, 2010, InterContinental New York Times Square has been a prominent landmark, holding the distinction of being the largest hotel built from the ground up in Manhattan since 2002 and the largest in New York City to achieve LEED certification. Its prime location at the crossroads of Broadway and Hudson Yards offers guests unparalleled access to the city’s dynamic cultural scene. The hotel’s commitment to sustainability and its focus on providing immersive local experiences further solidify its position as a leading luxury destination.

Learn more about the hotel by visiting www.interconny.com.