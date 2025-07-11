Unico 20º105º Hotel Riviera Nayarit Brings New Level of Customized, All-Inclusive Boutique Luxury

UNICO 20°105° Hotel Riviera Nayarit, the latest from AIC Hotel Group’s UNICO Hotel Collection, has officially opened its doors, revealing a sophisticated, discreet, and light-filled luxury sanctuary nestled along the stunning Mexican Pacific, all within minutes of Puerto Vallarta’s dynamic energy, cuisine, and modern artistry. UNICO 20°105° is designed exclusively for adults, with a focus on bespoke personal attention, including private butler and Local Host services to accommodate every request.

Located just 20 minutes from Puerto Vallarta Airport, this bespoke beachfront hotel features panoramic ocean views from nearly all guestrooms, suites, and the signature Oceanfront Villa 20°105°. The hotel is home to four signature restaurants and four distinct bars and lounges—including ALTO Rooftop Bar, boasting among the most spectacular ocean views in the region.

“At UNICO 20°105° our vision was to create a sanctuary that seamlessly blends the region’s rich cultural heritage with the intimacy of a boutique luxury experience,” said Ler Medina, General Manager of UNICO 20°105° Hotel Riviera Nayarit. “Every detail, from the personalized service to the locally inspired cuisine and design, was thoughtfully curated to offer our guests an elevated, all-inclusive experience that feels both effortless and deeply rooted in the soul of Riviera Nayarit.”

UNICO 20°105° is also home to a world-class holistic spa—informed by the healing botanicals and natural tranquility of the locale—offering an extensive menu of custom massage, facial, body and skincare treatments, alongside a hydrotherapy circuit, personalized aromatherapy, saunas, steam rooms, fitness center, serene recovery lounge, and extensive calendar of wellness programming. Two inviting, spacious pools—with a swim-up bar and central lounge area, feature full poolside service and private cabanas.

Following the nearly nine-year success of its award-winning sister property, UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, this west coast expansion evolves the brand’s commitment to celebrating regional art and culture. Interiors are curated in warm, natural textures, with locally handcrafted materials and original works from celebrated Mexican artists including Fidencio Benítez, Ismael Vargas, Sergio Bustamante, and Wixárika artisans.

Cuisine plays a starring role in the UNICO experience, with distinctive, inspired menus crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Acclaimed Guest Chef Nicolás Cano takes the helm at Agua Madre, the hotel’s signature Mexican restaurant serving regional fare. Chef Nicolás draws inspiration from his own family’s culinary traditions, as well as his long-standing dedication to environmental conservation and organic, nutrient-rich dishes.

UNICO 20°105° is within easy proximity of the vibrant Riviera Nayarit and Vallarta regions—home to historic towns, lively local markets, and breathtaking coastal beauty, all of which guests can enjoy through a thoughtfully curated calendar of activities including cooking and mixology classes, hiking, snorkeling, horseback riding, yachting, visits to art galleries, and beachfront wine tastings, alongside an abundance of outdoor pursuits across the region.

UNICO 20°105° is also an ideal destination for weddings and private celebrations, with flexible event spaces featuring two ballrooms and a grand foyer. The hotel’s dedicated event and wedding planning teams are on hand to accommodate and streamline every detail before, during and after the event.

To book your stay, and learn more about UNICO 20º105º Hotel Riviera Nayarit, please visit https://www.unicohotelcollection.com/vallarta/ or follow @unicorivieranayarit on Instagram.