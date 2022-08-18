InterContinental Hotels & Resorts to pioneer luxury hospitality in Pyeongtaek

Pyeongtaek is ready to welcome the world’s first and largest international hotel brand – InterContinental Hotels & Resorts – as it continues to grow its reputation and stature.

Scheduled to open in 2025, the prestigious 244-room InterContinental Pyeongtaek will be the first global hotel brand in the Gyeonggi Province city and form a key part of its exciting future expansion plans and long-term ambitions.

The original plan for the project was to introduce another leading IHG Hotels & Resorts brand, voco Hotels, in the form of voco Pyeongtaek. However, recognising the increasing demand for a luxury property with even more extensive meeting space, restaurant and bars, InterContinental Pyeongtaek was born.

The result of a partnership between IHG Hotels & Resorts and Seraphim Development, the property will be ideally located for the growing number of leisure visitors to the area who are seeking a taste of The InterContinental Life, as well business travellers visiting the large number of major corporations in the vicinity, and guests of the nearby US military base, Camp Humphreys.

The introduction of the InterContinental brand to Pyeongtaek follows the city’s strong recent economic growth which has seen increased investment from tech-driven businesses, improvements to its infrastructure, and a steep rise in its population.

Sae Youn Park, Project Director, Seraphim Development Group commented: “Over the past two years the needs of Pyeongtaek have changed, so we have worked closely with the team at IHG Hotels & Resorts and city officials to reconsider the future needs of its residents and visitors. This led us to make the landmark decision to bring the world’s largest luxury hotel brand to Pyeongtaek.

“We have been able to redesign the development to fit the needs of a luxury hotel, and the City Planning Division has incorporated the enhanced requirements into the masterplan. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the ideal brand for this project due to its exceptional reputation in Korea and around the world, and guests will be able to experience modern luxury, wonderful design, and a global flavour through the brand’s hallmarks.”

The new property will be the fourth InterContinental hotel in Korea and promises to be a destination in its own right thanks to its distinctive style and ambience. It will welcome city residents and travellers at its wide range of restaurants and bars, and rooftop pool with stunning views of the surrounding areas, as well as provide ample meeting space for functions and events.

Serena Lim, Vice President, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Seraphim Development to grow the InterContinental brand in Korea, which has a long tradition in the country. InterContinental Pyeongtaek will become our fourth InterContinental hotel in Korea, and joins a growing global portfolio that’s taking the brand to new and exciting destinations.

“For long term sustainable growth, it’s important we have the right brands in the right location with the right owner, and in bringing InterContinental to Pyeongtaek we’re showing how well we’re adapting with the times and looking ahead to deliver the right experience for travellers to this fast-growth tech-driven city.”

InterContinental Pyeongtaek will provide a truly global experience for its guests given its unique location. Centrally situated on the Korean Peninsula near a major port, the hotel will be easily accessible by sea, express train, and car. It’s integration within the mixed-use development International Market Place, and close proximity to the Pyeongtaek Special Tourism Area and Naeri Cultural Park, will offer a heady mix of experiences for domestic and international visitors alike.

In 2021, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts celebrated its milestone Diamond Anniversary. Founded in 1946, the brand has become synonymous with modern luxury and pioneering design in unexpected locations. Having celebrated 75 years of impeccable taste and distinguished hospitality, the brand continues to grow its global footprint with stunning new openings – to date, there are more than 200 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties, each celebrating bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery.

IHG Hotels & Resorts is represented by four brands across nine hotels in South Korea: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, voco Hotels, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.