InterContinental Brisbane Officially Opens Marking the Brand’s Debut in the River City

The world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has entered a new era in Queensland with the official opening of its first Brisbane property, InterContinental Brisbane.

Primely positioned in the heart of Brisbane’s CBD on Elizabeth Street within the luxury shopping precinct of Queen Street Mall, the 319-room hotel will provide guests a new era of cultural discovery within the city, offering elevated and memorable experiences through all-new guest programming and service excellence.

The hotel will undergo a significant two-year transformation commencing in 2026, elevating the luxury guest experience embracing innovation, diversity, and cultural discovery, while honouring the building’s architectural heritage designed by visionary modernist architect Harry Seidler.

The transformation forms part of developer ISPT’s vision to reimagine the Elizabeth Street precinct into a vibrant hub, where world-class tourism, entertainment and dining seamlessly integrate into Brisbane’s CBD.

Spanning 25-floors, InterContinental Brisbane offers a collection of sophisticated rooms and suites with city views, exceptional event spaces with 19 meeting rooms and one of the city’s largest event ballrooms, elevated amenities with an outdoor lap pool, gymnasium, and the new Latitude 27 Bar & Kitchen, serving as the hotel’s all-day restaurant and lobby bar.

A signature Club InterContinental lounge on level 25 offers exceptional river city views, alongside elevated experiences for Club guests including personalised check in, twilight drinks and canapes, complimentary daily breakfast and more.

InterContinental Brisbane’s General Manager, Shaun Parsons, said: “We are incredibly proud to now have a footprint in one of Australia’s most dynamic and fast-growing cities and are excited to welcome our first guests through our doors today. To be part of Brisbane’s transformation ahead of the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics is a privilege, particularly in helping to shape its tourism and hospitality scene by offering an exciting, culturally rich stay experience for local and international guests alike.”

With the addition of InterContinental Brisbane, the brand now boasts three iconic properties across Queensland, including InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef and InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort on the Gold Coast, cementing its position as a leader in luxury and lifestyle experiences in the state.

Guests of InterContinental Brisbane will experience the brand’s hallmarks of worldly elegance, personalised service, and cultural connection where contemporary luxury, immersive local touches, and intuitive hospitality come together to create a stay that inspires discovery and feels effortlessly like home.

With rooms starting from AUD$319 per night, guests can book their InterContinental Brisbane stay at 190 Elizabeth Street, Brisbane City via the IHG website here.

IHG Hotels and Resorts operates 69 hotels in Australasia operating under nine brands – Six Senses, InterContinental, Kimpton, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, with another 26 properties in its development pipeline.