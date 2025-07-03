Zemi Miches Punta Cana All‑Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton Debuts

This week marks Hilton’s debut of Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton –representing the first Curio Collection all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. Facing the pristine shores of Playa Esmeralda, where sophistication meets nature in a white sand paradise, the breathtaking, oceanfront 500-room resort offers the perfect blend of local tradition and world-class services.

Guests are welcomed into a cultural immersion inspired by the traditions of the region’s indigenous Taíno people, complemented by an array of exceptional amenities, including 14 distinct dining venues, bars and lounges; enriching kids club programming; multiple pools and 2,000 feet of beachfront; as well as Club Azure, a premium category offering guest rooms, suites and bungalows with exclusive benefits and tailored experiences.

“Hilton is proud to expand its award-winning portfolio and operate best-in-class hotels in the Caribbean, a priority growth region for the company. Our latest debut in the Dominican Republic broadens our presence and underscores our commitment to redefining the all-inclusive experience in the world’s most desirable destinations,” said Danny Hughes, president, Americas, Hilton. “Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort blends Hilton’s signature service and elevated all-inclusive offerings with the natural splendor and cultural richness of Miches—one of the Dominican Republic’s most enchanting and undiscovered gems. We are delighted to introduce travelers to Miches and set a new benchmark for all-inclusive hospitality in the region.

Located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of Punta Cana International Airport, Miches is a serene, undiscovered coastal town offering an authentic Dominican atmosphere that combines an idyllic fishing village’s charm with nature preserves and palm-lined beaches, providing tranquility and a sense of off-the-beaten-path adventure.

“Miches was the perfect location for the first Curio Collection all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic because it resonates with guests who are seeking authentic connections, transformative experiences, and meaningful escapes,” said Nicole Tilzer, vice president, all-inclusive & resort strategy, Hilton. “Guests want to be immersed in the genuine soul of a place while enjoying world-class amenities and service, so we’ve created a high-end all-inclusive that sparks curiosity to discover Miches’ untouched beauty and rich Dominican culture while offering the distinctive, curated hospitality that defines the Curio Collection brand.”

Taíno-Inspired Accommodations

The Taíno were the indigenous people of the Caribbean, known for their farming, craftsmanship, and harmonious connection to nature. Under the creative vision of Antonio Segundo Imbert, architect and owner of Simples Arquitectura, Adriana Hoyos Design Studio, and Arkham Projects, Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort honors their legacy with earth-toned aesthetics and handcrafted details that reflect Taíno artistry while seamlessly blending it with Miches’ lush natural surroundings.

Spanning across six contoured buildings boasting carefully curated indoor and outdoor spaces, the resort features 500 guest rooms, suites, and bungalows. Accommodations offer sweeping views of Playa Esmeralda, with interiors that combine modern elegance and eco-conscious materials. Select rooms include private balconies, while 119 ground-floor suites feature private plunge pools for an indulgent, tranquil all-inclusive stay.

For guests that choose the Club Azure offering, there are 87 rooms and 28 suites providing spacious accommodations and exclusive perks, such as private check-in, a personal concierge, premium in-room amenities and a 1,470-square-foot rooftop infinity pool lined with umbrellas and lounging spaces. Guests staying in one of the resort’s 20 oceanfront Bungalows also enjoy exclusive access to Club Azure, along with spacious layouts ranging from studios to one and two bedrooms, and private pools just steps from the beach.

Cultural Immersion & Family-Friendly Amenities

At Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort, the region’s traditions are brought to life in the resort’s design and through immersive cultural programming that brings the island’s heritage to life. Guests can take part in Dominican-inspired ceremonies, live performances, artisanal workshops, and culinary and mixology classes, all designed to offer a deeper connection to the local culture and a true sense of place.

Families will find enriching activities at every turn. The Coki Cove Kids Club (ages 3–12) offers a vibrant mix of cultural and educational programming, marine conservation workshops, and a kids’ bakery, blending fun with education in a thoughtfully curated environment.

Recreational amenities are abundant, ensuring guests of all ages enjoy a dynamic and memorable stay. Highlights include an outdoor theater with nightly entertainment, a locally curated retail shop, and a wide range of water activities—from four sparkling pools and non-motorized watersports to two swim-up bars.

Coming soon, teens will have their own space at the Palmchat Teens Club (ages 13 –17), with additional amenities such as a bowling alley, arcade, cinema, and a virtual reality escape room. The resort will also introduce firepits, waterslides, pickleball, and paddleball courts, adding even more excitement for families of all ages.

The resort boasts a wide array of global flavors at 14 restaurants, bars, and lounges, with menus inspired by native and seasonal ingredients and the traditional cuisine of the Caribbean, Thailand, and the Amalfi Coast.

Executive Chef Frankely Castillo utilizes bold flavors, and time-honored cooking methods to create exceptional culinary journeys that celebrate local heritage while delivering unforgettable, authentically crafted epicurean adventures. Guests can savor numerous destination-inspired offerings including:

Toa, where guests immerse themselves in a cultural gastronomic journey through authentic Caribbean cuisine. This signature dining experience highlights native ingredients expertly transformed into contemporary masterpieces that honor the rich Taíno heritage.

Boba, Thailand’s vivid street food and aromatic kiln-fired creations for evening diners.

Yuca, which elevates Caribbean fire-cooking to an art form, where the primal relationship between flame and food creates rustic, flavor-packed dishes served family-style.

Guacete, all-inclusive dining with its spacious market concept featuring specialized culinary stations that showcase global flavors from morning until night.

Manicato, where guests are transported to Italy’s sun-drenched Amalfi Coast, from wood-fired pizzas to house-made pastas and freshly caught seafood preparations.

Seven bars and lounges cater to every mood and moment throughout the day. Batey transforms from a daytime tropical fruit market offering fresh-cut delights, Dominican style coffee, pressed juices and custom smoothies into an evening cocktail sanctuary featuring hand-crafted juice infusions. Dujo serves as the property’s hub, where guests enjoy specialty coffees and Taíno-inspired signature cocktails by day before transitioning to rum-focused cocktails and curated spirit tastings. Serra elevates the sports bar concept with gastropub flair, pairing favorite drinks with refined pub classics in a playful atmosphere. Located near the main pool, Surfship is the ideal spot to taste fresh Caribbean style cocktails. Two swim-up pool bars—Carey and Anani—offer a variety of signature beverages without leaving the cooling waters, each presenting its own unique menu of tropical concoctions and casual fare.

Club Azure guests will have access to two exclusive dining venues: The Royal Palm, a Caribbean-inspired rooftop lounge serving light bites, appetizers, and handcrafted cocktails throughout the day. This premium lounge features Caicu, an exclusive bar featuring an infinity pool overlooking Playa Esmeralda. Jagua, a dedicated all-day dining restaurant accessible only to Bungalow guests, features jungle-inspired décor and a refined seafood-focused menu.

Locally-Inspired Wellness Reimagined

Later this year, Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort will unveil Acana Spa & Wellness, a more than 16,000-square-foot wellness center that also draws inspiration from ancient Taíno spiritual traditions and modern wellness practices. The spa will feature 11 treatment rooms, including a bridal suite, a hydrotherapy circuit, a relaxation lounge, sauna and steam rooms, and private plunge pools. Acana Spa’s treatment menu is based on ancestral rituals designed to restore balance and revitalize the body. Signature offerings include the Moringa Glow Facial, Quartz Sand Massage, and a deeply grounding Cacao Ritual.

Wellness extends beyond the spa with a juice bar and a 6,460-square-foot fitness center located in the main building. Guests can enjoy a yoga studio and an outdoor wellness area offering daily classes and activities that promote holistic well-being in harmony with the natural surroundings.

Miches’ Culturally Enriching Weddings, Meetings & Events

Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort offers groups a serene beachfront setting where culture, nature, and sophistication converge. Ideal for weddings, corporate retreats, and social gatherings, the resort features more than 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, including six fully equipped meeting rooms and more than 10 unique venues, such as a theater, all designed to accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

Couples can exchange vows against the stunning backdrop of Playa Esmeralda, framed by romantic sunsets and lush tropical scenery. Bespoke wedding packages and year-round planning services ensure every celebration is unforgettable.

Groups can enrich their stay with authentic cultural programming, including Taíno-inspired experiences, Dominican culinary and artistic workshops, and curated beach activities focused on ocean conservation and environmental awareness—creating meaningful meetings and events that go beyond the ordinary.

Explore Miches

Miches is a hidden gem of the Dominican Republic. The coastal town is home to pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and authentic charm. Here, nature unfolds in spectacular fashion across more than 15.5 miles (25 kilometers) of dramatic shorelines, tranquil lagoons, lush tropical forest with majestic dragon and mangrove trees, mountains, rivers, waterfalls, and caves.

Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort offers an extraordinary array of immersive adventures that showcase the natural splendor of the destination for travelers seeking excitement and exploration. Visitors can discover the region’s hidden treasures and wilderness through excursions to Los Haitises National Park, Salto de La Jalda Waterfall, Redonda Mountain, and Limon Lagoon Natural Scientific Reserve. The region also boasts horseback journeys along coastal paths, thrilling mountain bike expeditions, and seasonal whale watching tours. Guests have endless opportunities for aquatic recreation, from gliding across crystal waters on paddleboards to exploring vibrant marine habitats while snorkeling.

Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort Opening Offer

For a limited time through Aug. 31, 2025, Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort offers guests an exclusive opening offer. Guests can enjoy up to 40% off per night, a $50 credit per stay, and a room upgrade based on availability for stays through June 30, 2026. No minimum stay required.

Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort is owned by Zemi Hotels & Resorts, S.R.L. and managed by Hilton. The property joins a global collection of approximately 180 individually remarkable hotels in more than 40 countries around the world. Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort represents the first all-inclusive hotel under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand in the Dominican Republic. Hilton currently welcomes guests at more than 290 hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America, across multiple brands, with an additional 140 projects under development.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton.