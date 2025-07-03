The Hyatt House Brand Debuts in Australia with Opening of Hyatt House South Melbourne

Hyatt Hotels Corporation have announced the opening of Hyatt House South Melbourne, the first Hyatt House-branded property in Australia, expanding the brand’s footprint globally. The hotel is a joint venture led by Holder East Pty Ltd. and operated by Hyatt.

The new hotel offers 97 residential-style rooms featuring a contemporary and comfortable design, with accommodations including a fully equipped kitchen. Choose from spacious Studios, one-bedroom Suites, and accessible room options — all offering plush bedding, inviting living areas, and modern furnishings, perfect for guests seeking extra space, flexibility, and the comforts of home for short or extended stays. As one of the first Melbourne hotels to welcome dogs and cats up to 66 lbs, the property caters to pet owners seeking a seamless travel experience with their furry companions.

Guests staying at Hyatt House South Melbourne can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast featuring a variety of pre-packaged or individually wrapped hot and cold breakfast items. The Market is open 24-hours and serves freshly prepared meals while The Bar offers specialty coffees and premium beers, we well as wine and cocktails.

Conveniently located near transport links, dog-walking tracks and key attractions like the Albert Park Lake, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne Arts Precinct, and ANZAC Station, the hotel is well-suited for solo-travelers, hybrid workers, families, and corporate guests seeking extended stays. Stay active while on the road at the hotel’s 24/7 fitness center offering a range of strength-training and cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens. The hotel will offer amenities such as self-service laundry and a necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free.

“As Melbourne continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt House hotel to the city, centrally located near a running list of things to do or see” said General Manager, Christian Sujer. “Hyatt House South Melbourne offers a fresh approach to the extended-stay experience with all the comforts travelers need, including well-appointed residential-style accommodations that are also pet-friendly. We’re proud to be one of the first hotels in Melbourne to welcome both cats and dogs up to 66 lbs, making it easier than ever for guests to travel with their beloved pets.”

ADVERTISEMENT