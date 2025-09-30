ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES UNVEILS ELEVATED CULINARY EXPERIENCES

Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in intimate, yacht-style expeditions, is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced culinary program. Under the visionary leadership of Corporate Executive Chef René Aflenzer, guests aboard Atlas’ luxury expedition yachts will discover an array of innovative dishes that celebrate artistry, seasonality, and authentic regional flavors.

Chef Aflenzer recently returned from a sourcing journey across Argentina, where he collaborated with local farmers, vintners, and artisans to bring the freshest seasonal ingredients to guests aboard Atlas’ luxury expedition yachts. These partnerships ensure that locally sourced fish, prime proteins, fresh produce, regional wines and seafood are featured throughout the onboard dining experience.

“Food is an integral part of exploration,” said Chef Aflenzer. “Guests deserve a culinary journey as rich and inspiring as the destinations we visit. Our menus are designed to surprise and delight, blending creative presentation, exceptional quality, and fresh regional flavors.”

Atlas guests can enjoy Chef Aflenzer’s creations across all onboard dining venues — including the elegant Main Restaurant, the al fresco 7Aft Grill, casual Paula’s Pantry grab-and-go café, and 24-hour room service.

“Our culinary program is one of the cornerstones of the Atlas experience,” said James A. Rodriguez, President & CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Chef René‘s commitment to quality and innovation continues to elevate the dining experience for our valued guests. His creativity, passion, and the talented team of culinary professionals aboard our ships are delivering beyond expectations. Our guest feedback and consistently strong ratings are proof that Atlas dining is truly exceptional.”

Curated Culinary Highlights

Atlas’ 2025 menu rollout is divided into distinctive categories, offering guests a wide range of dining options designed to inspire the senses:

Starter course highlights

Chilled Tomato Essence – smoked cherry tomato, basil oil

Raw Hamachi – aqua de chile espuma, soybean-parsley & dill salad, herb oil

Cured Mackerel – verjus dressing, parsley oil, Giaveri Oscietra caviar

Signature Main Course highlights

Chilean Seabass Tiradito – yuzu-passion fruit leche de tigre, pickled cucumber, crispy quinoa

Lobster Ravioli – garlic butter sauce, salmon skin

Veal Tenderloin – finished with Porto wine au jus

Plant-Based course highlights

Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad – herbed white beans

Roasted White Onion – wild mushroom ragout, hazelnut, parsnip cream

The Aubergine Mess – hummus, lychee, fresh herbs, chimichurri

Additional offerings include kartofelnie, plant-based moussaka, vegetable curry, and more

Dessert course highlights

Infinity Chocolate Peanut Butter cake

Pistachio Tart | Pistachio Caramel Sauce | Crumble

Culinary Discovery Beyond the Yacht

In addition to onboard dining, Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to expand its Epicurean Expeditions, with new 2026 and 2027 expeditions returning to the Mediterranean. These immersive sailings offer guests exclusive culinary-focused programming, including guest chefs, wine pairings, market-to-table experiences, and shoreside tastings designed to connect travelers with the rich gastronomic traditions of the regions they explore.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.442.8527 or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com