Allen takes senior leadership role with dnata

The Emirates Group has announced the appointment of Steve Allen as the executive vice president of dnata.

He will be responsible for all businesses covering ground handling, catering and travel across six continents.

In addition, Allen will assume responsibility for managing Emirates Group’s relationships with its associated businesses, including MMI, Emirates CAE Flight Training and Premier Inn.

In his new role, he will continue to report to Gary Chapman, president group services and dnata, until his retirement at the end of March.

Thereafter, Allen will report directly to Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Group.

Ahmed said: “I’m pleased to announce the promotion of Steve to executive vice president.

“In his various management roles at the company Steve has delivered outstanding results and demonstrated excellent leadership skills, making a significant contribution to the success of dnata and its customers.

“I’m confident that under Steve’s leadership dnata will cement its position as a global leader that consistently provides service excellence and the highest level of quality and safety across all its businesses.”

Allen has been with the Emirates Group for 12 years in various operational and support roles.

Since 2016, he has been overseeing dnata’s ground handling and cargo operations and airport hospitality services in the United Arab Emirates as divisional senior vice president.

For the past nine months he has also been leading dnata’s travel businesses and their ongoing transformation globally.

Prior to joining the Emirates Group, Allen spent 16 years with British Airways in various financial, regional and operational roles.