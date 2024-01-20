Indulge in Romance: Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley Offers Three Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style at Quattro Restaurant and Bar, located within the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley. Indulge in a delectable four-course meal meticulously prepared by a team of talented chefs, featuring the finest seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, perfectly paired with exquisite wines and champagne. For the most romantic experience, guests have three tempting options to choose from this year.

Choose the ever-popular Après Village Chalets, the signature restaurant Quattro, or the highly exclusive private dining experience inside the newly introduced Dome – a clear dome surrounded by twinkling lights and stars, creating a unique and unforgettable setting.

Enhancing the romantic ambiance, the evening will be accompanied by enchanting musical entertainment from California-based artist Aaron Durr. With his versatile talents and captivating performances, Aaron adds a touch of magic to the atmosphere, making this Valentine’s Day celebration truly unforgettable.

The Dome Experience

The Dome experience, accommodating only one reservation, includes a bottle of Champagne, Caviar, and a four-course wine paired menu served exclusively at the glass Dome on the terrace at USD 500 per person. Also included is a spa gift bag, bouquet of two dozen roses and chocolate box at the end of the experience.

Reserve online.

Après Chalets

The Après Chalets offer a romantic evening menu that begins with a champagne-based cocktail, priced at USD 330 per couple or USD 225 per person with wine pairing. The chalet experience offers limited reservations, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable celebration. Don’t miss this chance to create lasting memories with a special someone. Book a reservation now and make this Valentine’s Day the most memorable one yet. Guests take home roses, photo souvenir and bonbons at the end of the experience.

Reserve online.

Quattro Restaurant Dining

Guests may choose to dine inside Quattro restaurant or the tables on the terrace while enjoying live entertainment provided by singer and musician Aaron Durr. The four-course menu priced at USD 165 per person, can be enhanced with wine pairing, offered at USD 225 per person. Dinner includes a champagne-based cocktail as a welcome drink, roses, photo souvenir and bon bons at the end of the experience.

Reserve online.

Valentine’s Day Menu

First Course

Salmon Crudo – Cured Salmon, Jalapeño Oil, Ikura Caviar, Chipotle, Tiger Milk, Crispy Chips

Wine Pairing: Terras Gauda (Albarino, Rias Baixas)

Second Course

Endive Salad – Mix of Red, Green and Curly Endive, Pecorino Shaving, Grape Pickle, Honey Truffle Dressing

Wine Pairing: Chardonnay, Flowers, Sonoma Coast, California

Third Course

Lobster Ravioli – Served with Creamy Lobster Bisque and Salsa Matcha, Micro Greens

Wine Pairing: Il Fauno Di Arcanum (Super Tuscan)

Fourth Course

Entrecote – Slow Cooked Ribeye, Cream Mashed Potato and Truffle Jus

Wine Pairing: Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon

Dessert

Passion Fruit Chiboust, Almond Sponge, Dark Chocolate Tuile, Raspberry Orange Blossom Sphere

Wine Pairing: Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial

Date: February 14, 2024

Place: Quattro Restaurant and Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, East Palo Alto, California

Time: 5:00 to 9:30 pm

Entertainment: Aaron Durr