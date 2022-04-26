Indaba 2022: Covid-19 protocols explained

South African Tourism is committed to hosting a Covid-safe Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 for all delegates attending the trade show at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre, in Durban by abiding to strict Covid-19 regulations.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 opens with Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONday) on 2nd May with trade days from 3rd to 5th May.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lifting of the national State of Disaster, some Covid-19 certain regulations were revised. The emphasis still remains on businesses and individuals to continue following non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to help prevent a surge of Covid-19 cases.

For foreign travellers entering South Africa, the following rules apply:

Travellers entering the country will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

If a traveller does not submit a vaccine certificate or proof of a negative Covid-19 test, they will be required to do an antigen test on arrival.

If they test positive for Covid-19, they will need to isolate for 10 days.

Travellers to South Africa who have not yet been a vaccinated have the option of receiving one upon arrival.

The health and safety of all delegates attending the show is of utmost importance to us which is why we abide by Covid-19 protocols that aim to keep all South Africans and visitors to the country as safe as possible.

Meetings Africa 2022 - a business events trade show owned and hosted by South African Tourism - was successfully hosted in February this year under strict procedures as per government guidelines. The same will apply for Africa’s Travel Indaba.

The following precautionary measures will be implemented:

Only 50% of the convention centre’s capacity will be filled.

Social distancing of one metre must be maintained.

Wearing of masks is compulsory inside of all venues. These include public spaces and inside all of Indaba’‘s transport vehicles. No person may be allowed to use the shuttle service or enter the show venues if they do not wear a face mask.

Testing stations and a vaccination site will be available at designated areas within the Africa’s Travel Indaba precinct of the convention centre.

Delegates will need to complete an electronic screening form, prior to arrival at the venue. The pre-screening link will be provided the day before the show.

Upon receipt of a confirmation message, you will be cleared for admittance. This confirmation will need to be presented for boarding shuttles as well as for entry into the exhibition venue.

An attendee who does not pass the health screening check at the entrance must be willing to undergo a full medical check which may include a Covid test. This will be done by a healthcare professional. Based on the outcome of the medical report, a decision will be made if the attendee may proceed to attend the show or not.