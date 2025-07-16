IHG Hotels & Resorts welcomes its first voco to the Republic of Ireland

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the opening of voco The Club - Dublin Gateway, alongside partners, Nhance. The converted hotel will be fully rebranded by the end of summer 2025 and will add to IHG’s growing portfolio in Ireland which now stands at 10* open and pipeline properties.

The hotel joins IHG’s fastest growing premium brand, voco, which recently celebrated 100 open hotels. Launched in 2018 and known for offering distinct and thoughtful guest experiences, the brand has achieved record development activity levels globally across openings and signings in 2024, with properties in over 25* countries. voco’s flexible approach to design and an operational framework makes it perfect for conversions, allowing owners to benefit quickly from IHG’s enterprise platform, with limited upfront costs.

Located in a picturesque site of approximately 12-acres, the hotel enjoys a prestigious and strategic location 15 miles west of Dublin in the heart of County Kildare. Fondly known as “Thoroughbred County” for its world-renowned horse racing, Kildare draws significant international interest. The hotel also benefits from its proximity to the N7 motorway, a key arterial route linking Dublin with Cork and Limerick, offering seamless connectivity for both domestic and international travellers.

The 50-key hotel features an award-winning brasserie-style restaurant and an outdoor spa complete with hot tubs and sauna. voco The Club - Dublin Gateway also has multiple meeting spaces, as well as ample parking, to support business and social engagements.

Since 2014, Dublin has consistently ranked among Europe’s top-performing capital cities, drawing over seven million international visitors annually. According to Oxford Economics, this number is expected to grow by 11% each year through 2026, reflecting the city’s continued global appeal. Tourism Ireland reports that overseas visitors spent more than €6 billion in 2024 alone—an 11% year-on-year increase—underscoring the rising economic significance of inbound tourism.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of our inaugural voco hotel in the Republic of Ireland. This remarkable property not only sets a high standard for the voco brand but also lays a solid foundation for our expansion across the country as we look to explore new opportunities across our diverse brand portfolio.

The voco brand aligns perfectly with this exceptional property, showcasing the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform and reinforcing our strategy to seize conversion opportunities. We are particularly excited about our partnership with Nhance, as it signifies the beginning of a promising collaboration and paves the way for more exciting opportunities in the future.”

Eoin Doyle, Director, Nhance, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with IHG for the first time on this magnificent property. It seems fitting that IHG, a leading global hotel brand, will have their name on such a special hotel in an amazing location. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to enjoy something refreshingly different at this hotel, all underpinned by the reliability of the IHG brand and the personal touch synonymous with voco.”

voco The Club - Dublin Gateway joins a rapidly growing portfolio of more than 30* open European voco properties and 19* in development, including the recently announced voco London – Waterloo and voco Antalya Konyaaltı – set to become the first voco in Turkiye once it opens in 2028.