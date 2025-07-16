IHG continues growth momentum of the Holiday Inn brand in Japan

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) have announced a further agreement with FET SYSTEM INC, to rebrand two hotels to ANA Holiday Inn, bringing the first international branded hotels to Sanda and Tosu City.

The 130 room ANA Holiday Inn Kobe Sanda, currently The Celecton Premier Kobe Sanda Hotel, and the 126 room ANA Holiday Inn Tosu, currently, Hotel Bientos, will both undergo extensive renovations and convert to the much-loved Holiday Inn brand in 2026. Brand hallmarks will be embedded across the two hotels including the signature Open Lobby concept.

Abhijay Sandilya, Managing Director, Japan & Micronesia, IHG Hotels & Resorts and CEO of IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, said: “Building on our successful partnership with FET SYSTEMS INC is another wonderful milestone in our growth journey and together we are celebrating the addition of two new ANA Holiday Inn hotels into the IHG system.

“Together we are creating new experiences for travellers with a brand they know and trust, including the upcoming opening of ANA Holiday Inn Iwate Kitakami and now in Sanda and Tosu in 2026.

“In Japan and globally demand for quick-to-market conversions to IHG’s brands and enterprise platform continues to be high. Globally conversions represented around 60% of our openings and 40% of organic signings in the first quarter of 2025.”

ANA Holiday Inn Kobe Sanda and ANA Holiday Inn Tosu will add two new destinations to the growing portfolio of 15 Holiday Inn open and pipeline hotels across Japan. In addition, the hotels will join the Holiday Inn’s global footprint which includes 1,241 open hotels and 273 hotels in the pipeline.

Hiroshi Nakamura, President & CEO, FET SYSTEM INC., said: “The team at FET SYSTEMS INC is delighted to extend our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the much-loved Holiday Inn brand to new destinations, providing visitors the opportunity to stay in the first internationally branded hotel in these cities.

The Holiday Inn brand, with its scale and strong reputation across Japan and globally, is the right choice for these locations given the guest mix and we look forward to welcoming guests to ANA Holiday Inn Kobe and ANA Holiday Inn Tosu next year after extensive renovations.”

Located 40kms north of Kobe City, ANA Holiday Inn Kobe Sanda is surrounded by nature and has panoramic views of the area which is popular for outdoor activities including hiking, cycling and golf. The hotel will be the heart of the community with its meetings and events space and also attract corporate and leisure guests.

ANA Holiday Inn Tosu is in Saga Prefecture, 30kms from Fukuoka City, will have strong corporate demand given the strength of the manufacturing industry in the area. The hotel is conveniently located five minutes from Tosu station and a short walk to shops, restaurants and local attractions.

In Japan, IHG has 54 hotels across 10 brands, with 17 hotels in the pipeline and is actively expanding its presence throughout the country.