IHG Hotels & Resorts signs dual-brand deal

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of two new hotels, Kimpton and EVEN Hotels Jeddah King Abdullah Sports City (KASC) - in partnership with Koushan Real Estate Development Company. Located within the masterplan of King Abdullah Sports City, a landmark district surrounding the stadium that will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the new properties are set to open in 2028, marking a significant milestone in IHG’s growth in the Kingdom’s fast-evolving hospitality landscape.

The dual-branded development brings together Kimpton, IHG’s boutique luxury lifestyle brand, and EVEN Hotels, IHG’s premium lifestyle wellness-focused brands. Together, they will cater to a wide spectrum of guests, from international sports fans and athletes to wellness-conscious travelers and high-end business guests, while enhancing the Kingdom’s hospitality offering in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Strategically located in northern Jeddah, both hotels offer seamless access to major infrastructure, including the stadium, retail and leisure zones, as well as King Abdulaziz International Airport. This prime location ensures a dynamic, connected, and lifestyle-forward experience for all visitor segments.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Koushan Real Estate Development Company once again to bring Kimpton and EVEN Hotels to a location as iconic and strategically important as King Abdullah Sports City. This dual signing not only expands our luxury and lifestyle footprint in the Kingdom, but also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to create world-class destinations ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Our Kimpton brand leads the way with individually designed boutique hotels and restaurants that focus on self-expression, world-class design, and genuinely warm service. With EVEN Hotels, we’re reimagining wellness hospitality by seamlessly integrating it into travelers’ lifestyles. We look forward to delivering memorable experiences that combine wellness, culture, and heartfelt hospitality. We look forward to delivering memorable experiences that combine wellness, culture, and heartfelt hospitality.”

Marwan Al Qaydy, Chief Executive Officer, Koushan Real Estate Development Company added: “This development is a proud moment for us, as it allows us to elevate the hospitality offering within King Abdullah Sports City by introducing globally recognised brands that reflect the energy, spirit, and ambition of the area. Our partnership with IHG ensures guests will enjoy a world-class stay that is rooted in quality, innovation, and experience-led living.”

With 330 keys, Kimpton Jeddah KASC will serve as a vibrant social hub, designed to offer an immersive guest experience rooted in local culture and global lifestyle trends. Known for its bold design, heartfelt hospitality, and elevated F&B experiences, the hotel will feature a range of specialty restaurants, wellness facilities including spa and gym, as well as flexible space for events, conferences, and social gatherings.

Complementing this, EVEN Hotel Jeddah KASC, a 255-key new build, will focus on redefining wellness travel in the region. With its in-room fitness zones, nutritious dining options, and modern recreational spaces, the hotel will support guests seeking balance, rejuvenation, and active living - whether traveling for business or leisure.

As one of the only brands in its segment, EVEN Hotels’ launch in the Middle East will redefine what it means to “travel well.” Tailored through in-depth market research in the region and adapted to how today’s traveller integrates well-being into their lifestyle, the brand reimagines wellness to be fulfilling, inclusive, and effortlessly personal. Whether guests want to energise, unwind, or reset, EVEN Hotels will offer the freedom to do it their way—from in-room wellness zones and craveable food and drink, to state-of-the-art fitness, recreation, and vibrant social spaces.

Kimpton, known internationally for its distinctive design, heartfelt hospitality, and immersive lifestyle experiences, has established a strong global presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The brand’s launch in Jeddah marks an important milestone in its Middle East journey, meeting the rising demand for authentic, experience-rich hospitality in Saudi Arabia’s luxury segment.

Upon opening, Kimpton and EVEN Hotels Jeddah KASC will join IHG’s growing portfolio of over 6,600 hotels globally and a robust development pipeline of more than 2,200 properties, reinforcing the Group’s position as a leading operator in the Kingdom and beyond.