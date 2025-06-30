IHG Hotels & Resorts strengthen portfolio in Bengaluru

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Thanishq Hospitality to develop Holiday Inn Bengaluru Electronic City. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2029, this signing reinforces IHG’s commitment to strengthen presence in high-growth markets across India, catering to the needs of both business and leisure travelers.

Renowned globally with over 1200 open hotels, IHG’s Holiday Inn brand has consistently evolved over the years, placing guests at the center of its innovations and earning the status as one of the world’s most loved, trusted and recognized hotel brands. Embodying the brand’s next-generation standards, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Electronic City will feature the brand’s transformative Open Lobby concept. Designed for the modern traveller, the new concept redefines the traditional hotel lobby into a versatile hub where guests can work, dine, or relax seamlessly.

Once operational, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Electronic City will feature 200 guest rooms and suites, three dining options, versatile meeting facilities across four venues including a ballroom, a fully equipped fitness centre, a swimming pool, and ample parking space, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers. Marking the second Holiday Inn in Bengaluru, with each hotel serving distinct micro-markets, this addition will further reinforce IHG’s brand presence and footprint in the city.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Thanishq Hospitality through signing of Holiday Inn Bengaluru Electronic City. This marks our second project together, following Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Bommasandra, and reflects the continued trust and alignment in our shared goals. Bengaluru remains a key market for IHG, given its prominence as a global technology and business hub, and its status as one of India’s fastest-growing metropolitan cities.”

He added, “With this addition, we are strategically strengthening our Holiday Inn portfolio in the city, with each property tailored to serve distinct demand centres. This reinforces our long-term vision of offering world-class, dependable hospitality experiences in locations that matter most to modern travelers.”

Mr. S. Sudeesh, Managing Partner, Thanishq Grande Hotels & Resorts Private Limited, added, “We are pleased to once again partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts with the signing of Holiday Inn Bengaluru Electronic City. Following on the success of our first hotel together, our second project with IHG is a testament to the strong relationship and mutual confidence. By combining IHG’s global standards of hospitality with our local market expertise, we are confident in delivering another quality offering that aligns with the expectations of modern travelers. The property’s excellent location and the Holiday Inn brand promise will ensure the hotel becomes a preferred choice for travelers visiting Bengaluru.”

Mr. R. Sundaram, Partner, Thanishq Grande Hotels & Resorts Private Limited added: “Bengaluru’s dynamic growth demands world-class hospitality, and this latest collaboration between us and IHG delivers exactly that. We are proud to establish second venture with IHG, in Electronic City—a strategic location poised to serve both corporate and leisure demand.”

Bengaluru is India’s leading tech hub, home to global and homegrown IT companies, premier institutions like IISc, IIMB, and the National Institutes of Fashion Technology and Design, as well as key aerospace and defence organizations such as the National Aerospace Laboratories. The city’s Electronic City, one of India’s largest IT parks, further reinforces its status as a centre of innovation. As the country’s second fastest-growing major metropolis, Bengaluru remains a strategic and high-potential market for IHG’s expanding presence.

IHG® currently has 48 hotels operating across six brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 63 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.