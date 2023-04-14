IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs Deal to Open InterContinental Bursa in Turkey in Late 2024

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces an exciting new signing for its leading luxury InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand in Bursa, Türkiye.

The 231-key InterContinental Bursa is being developed in partnership with owner Atis Yapi, a well-respected and highly proficient real estate company, which has completed numerous avant-garde business and residential construction projects since the company was founded in 2006. The new-build InterContinental Bursa is expected to open in late 2024, showcasing the brand’s signature style and bringing a luxury option to Türkiye’s fourth largest city with a population of over 3 million people.

When completed, InterContinental Bursa will feature 231 stylishly appointed bedrooms, which will be the largest hotel in the city, fitted out to the highest standard, a choice of restaurants and meeting rooms, plus swimming pools, a spa and fitness area. The hotel will be part of a larger development in Bursa which will include 850 residential living spaces, 112 branded residences and a 75,000 square meter shopping, living, entertainment and medical center, plus a local museum and playgrounds.

Commenting on the new signing (Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development, Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Türkiye is a key growth market for IHG and the signing of our first InterContinental property in Bursa is a wonderful milestone. We are delighted to be working with owner company Atis Yapi and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership. This latest signing demonstrates IHG’s ongoing commitment to bring our market-leading brands to new and inviting destinations across Europe.”

Ahmet Atis, Owner, Atis Yapi commented “It is with great pleasure that we can announce our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts and the signing of the new InterContinental Bursa. This luxury hotel will take accommodation standards in Bursa to new heights never seen before in the city.”

InterContinental Bursa brings one of the world’s finest luxury hotel brands to a new location in Türkiye. Set amongst a backdrop of orchards and mountain streams, Bursa is a charming city with UNESCO World Heritage status, boasting beautiful Ottoman architecture and thermal hot spring baths. The city is also known for exporting textiles, cars, furniture and agricultural products.

In 2021, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts celebrated its milestone 75th Anniversary. Founded in 1946, the brand has become synonymous with modern luxury and pioneering design in unexpected locations. To date, there are over 200 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, with each hotel celebrating bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery. Türkiye is already home to the InterContinental Istanbul which sits on the city’s European side and overlooks the Bosphorus and Istanbul’s historic skyline. Furthermore, InterContinental Grand Ankara was signed in 2021 and is due to open in 2024. Having celebrated 75 years of impeccable taste and distinguished hospitality, the brand continues to grow its global footprint with new openings.