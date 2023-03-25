IHG Hotels & Resorts expands partnership with AWC to open Kimpton Pattaya in Thailand

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, is proud to announce Kimpton Pattaya, as an exciting extension of its long-standing partnership with Asset World Corp Public Company Limited or AWC in Thailand.

The agreement is another major milestone in the relationship between IHG and AWC – renowned as being the Kingdom’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, with a stellar track record in market-leading tourist destinations. This will be their second collaboration for a Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants property in the country.

The strategic partnership between IHG and AWC already includes five outstanding properties: the highly-anticipated 302-room InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping which will open this year: two hotels in Bangkok’s Chinatown – the 332-room InterContinental Bangkok Chinatown and 63-room Vignette Collection Bangkok Chinatown; the 234-room Vignette Collection Pattaya; and 124-room Kimpton Hua Hin.

Rajit Sukumaran, Managing Director, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said: “Our partnership with AWC goes from strength to strength and, thanks to this latest collaboration for Kimpton Pattaya, together we have now signed 1,250 rooms across six fantastic properties in the past three years, in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin and Pattaya.

“This will be the fifth Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants property signed in Thailand which shows the confidence owners have in the brand. Together with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Kimpton Kitalay Samui and the upcoming Kimpton Khao Yai and Kimpton Hua Hin, the brand already has a strong following amongst affluent and discerning travellers.

“I’m delighted that Kimpton Pattaya is joining Vignette Collection Pattaya – also situated in Aquatique Pattaya – and two open hotels – InterContinental Pattaya and Holiday Inn Pattaya – in the district, establishing IHG as a market leader in Pattaya.”

Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President, Asset World Corp Public Company Limited said: “We are very pleased to continue our long-term strategic partnership with IHG to bring top quality hotel brands to one of Thailand’s leading beachfront destinations. The launch of the first Kimpton hotel in Pattaya, comes after signing a multi-property agreement with IHG in 2020, with a fantastic brand offering a bold playful design and award-winning dining experiences for a memorable stay. By bringing world-renowned brands to a broader customer base, the Kimpton brand will also strengthen Pattaya as a global beachfront destination only a couple of hours drive away from Bangkok.”

“AWC sees strong demand in both the lifestyle luxury and family segments in Pattaya, which is one of the most popular destinations for leisure travellers and business travellers and aligns with AWC’s strategy to develop quality assets in prime locations by expanding our portfolio in central Pattaya. Located in AWC’s mega mixed-use project in Pattaya, as part of the Aquatique, the Kimpton Pattaya will help elevate the area to a new level of luxury with a world-renowned hotel operator, and a variety of activities in the complex, to help create long-term value, and enrich the surrounding communities and society,” Mrs. Wallapa added.

Pattaya has been identified as a leisure and economic growth district in Thailand, with upcoming infrastructure projects designed to connect it to the country’s international airports via a high-speed train, thereby cementing its position as an Eastern Economic Corridor hub. With strong and consistent travel demand predicted, domestic and international tourist arrivals in Pattaya are set to rise from 18 million in 2019 to 25 million in the next five years.

Opening in early 2028, the new-build Kimpton Pattaya will be located in central Pattaya, as part of the Aquatique, a concept devised by AWC which will be a first-of-its-kind in Pattaya as an ultimate all-in-one seaside destination, accentuating the Company’s leadership in innovative real estate and paving a new chapter in Pattaya’s reputation as a premier lifestyle and tourism hub in Thailand. The project will be the centre of fun and happiness in central Pattaya, offering the most variety of attractions in one place and comprise a diversified array of exciting commercial spaces including a shopping mall, hotels, a theme park, performance art space, and F&B seafood market, located just steps from Pattaya’s beach.

Just 30 minutes’ drive to U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport and 60 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, the 193-rooms-and-suites property will be inspired by, and immersed in, elements of nature.

Kimpton Pattaya will be located within walking distance of Central Pattaya Beach and Central Festival Pattaya, and just 10 minutes’ drive from the famed Walking Street. Facilities include four restaurants and bars, 630-square metres of meeting space, including a cooking studio with dedicated stations, a health and fitness centre, spa and pool with easy links to a community mall.

Thailand continues to be a strong growth market for IHG. The signing of Kimpton Pattaya is the latest milestone in the company’s desire to grow its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the country by 50%, and double its estate across all of its brands, by 2026.

Kimpton’s global expansion continues to move at pace, with 76 open hotels* and a 41-strong pipeline in destinations such as Bali, Rotan in the Caribbean and Mexico City that will see it surpass more than 100 properties worldwide. Recent openings include Kimpton Kitalay Samui in Thailand and brand debuts in Australia with Kimpton Margot Sydney and in China with Kimpton Bamboo Grove Suzhou.