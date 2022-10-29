IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express further expands in Turkey

IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands further expands in Turkey

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, is delighted to announce a raft of recent signings and openings in Turkey across its Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands.

New openings include Holiday Inn Trabzon East, Crowne Plaza Ankara and Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina. New signings include Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Ortakoy Bosphorus and Holiday Inn Erzurum. Turkey currently has 28 open hotels and five hotels in the pipeline.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to be seeing continued growth in Turkey with several signings across our brand portfolio during 2022. Turkey is an important growth market for IHG, and it is clear to see that this upward trajectory of momentum will only build in the coming months. We are also excited to welcome the InterContinental Grand Ankara to our list of openings for 2024.”

New hotel openings include:

Holiday Inn Trabzon East

Having just opened (October 2022), the 110-room Holiday Inn Trabzon East hotel is located close to Turkey’s picturesque Black Sea coast. The hotel is owned by Kahraman Konaklama ve Turizm Tic AS. and boasts a restaurant – the colourful Merhan Café & Restaurant – as well as conference facilities and a fitness centre.

Crowne Plaza Ankara

This new-build 191-room property opened in May 2022 and is owned by Angora Birikim Turizm Insaat San. ve Tic AS and operated by Plaza Otelcilik ve Turizm San. ve Tic. AS. Centrally located, the hotel is within easy access of Ankara’s Presidential Complex, ancient castle and Museum of Anatolian Civilizations. Crowne Plaza Ankara can host up to 3,000 guests in its modern ballrooms and meeting spaces and is just 30 minutes’ drive from the international airport.

Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina

Facing Viaport Marina and the Sea of Marmara, this sleek hotel has 259 rooms and opened in Spring 2022. Owned by Oversea Trade Solutions BV, there are two restaurants – one serving traditional Turkish fare and another offering international cuisine – and a fitness centre. The hotel is within the Viaport Marina complex which includes a theme park and a large outlet shopping centre and is also close to the main industrial zones on Istanbul’s Asian side.

New hotel signings include:

Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport

Due to open in December 2022, the 122-room property is owned by Asal Grup Otomotiv Insaat Ticaret A.S and is just 4km from Ankara’s International Airport. The hotel will have a restaurant and separate meeting space for leisure and business guests. The hotel is also close to some of the city’s large national and international factories.

Crowne Plaza Istanbul Ortakoy Bosphorus

Due to open in summer 2023, the modern 140-room property will house a stunning rooftop restaurant with wonderful city views, plus meeting rooms and a fitness centre. The property is owned by Set Otelcilik Ticaret A. S. Located in Ortakoy district, guests can catch a ferry along the Bosphorus to explore Istanbul’s famous sights such as the Blue Mosque.

Holiday Inn Erzurum

Recently signed with owner Rey Otel Turizm Isletmeciligi ve Ticaret A.S., the 115-room Holiday Inn Erzurum in Turkey’s Eastern Anatolian region is due to open at the end of 2023. Facilities will include a restaurant, meeting rooms, swimming pool and fitness centre. The hotel is well-situated for both the city centre and the Palandoken ski centre which is popular with international tourists.

The ongoing growth in IHG’s Turkey market was marked by a ‘Tourism and Hospitality Trends Turkey’ event on Tuesday 18th October at the InterContinental Istanbul, with over 50 investors and consultants in attendance. The event was sponsored by voco hotels – one of IHG’s newest and most successful upscale brands and its global expansion has happened at a faster pace than any other IHG brand. Both voco hotels and IHG’s newest brand, Vignette Collection – a luxury collection brand, are proving to be the most suitable for conversions and redevelopments.