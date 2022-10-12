IHG Hotels & Resorts bolsters french market presence with the signing of a new voco hotel in Paris

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is delighted to announce the signing of a new voco hotel in Paris - voco Paris Porte de Clichy

One of IHG’s newest and most successful brands, the global expansion of IHG’s fastest growing upscale brand has happened at a faster pace than any other IHG brand. With each hotel standing out from the crowd and giving people a different choice, guests feel comfortable to relax.

France continues to be a prime national market for IHG in Europe with 64 open hotels and a further 18 hotels in the pipeline. With conversions playing an instrumental role in this growth, voco – meaning ‘to invite’ or to ‘call together’ in Latin – is adding to France’s brand expansion, with voco Paris Porte de Clichy becoming the country’s sixth voco hotel signing.

Located in the immediate vicinity of the 17th arrondissement (district), voco Paris Porte de Clichy will be a 264-key conversion property and has recently been signed in conjunction with Catella Hospitality, a company renowned for its strategic partnerships in Europe’s gateway cities such as Berlin. This is the second voco property in the city of lights after the 102-key voco Paris Montparnasse opened in 2020.

The newly signed voco Paris Porte de Clichy will be designed by Oscar Lucien Ono, founder and director of interior design agency Maison Numéro 20 and will be one of voco hotel’s flagship properties, with particular attention being paid to the use of sustainable materials.

Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are thrilled to be adding another voco property to our portfolio in France’s beautiful capital city; voco Paris Porte de Clichy is going to be very special indeed with its eye-catching design.

“We are seeing fast paced growth with voco as it allows owners to quickly convert onto our expert systems, allowing them to benefit from our global scale and maximise their returns. This appealing proposition is bolstering our pipeline across Europe and driving significant growth.”

Due to open in summer 2023, voco Paris Porte de Clichy will feature several design-forward food and beverage outlets, as well as meeting spaces, making it ideal for leisure and business travellers alike. The hotel will be moments away from the new Tribunal de Paris, home to the Parisian justice system and will be just four stops on the Paris Metro from the Musée Du Louvre.

Rodolphe Frégé, Managing Director, Catella Hospitality Europe, said: “We are excited to be partnering with IHG to add voco Paris Porte de Clichy to our growing hotel portfolio and demonstrate our capacity to successfully reposition hotel assets. We are looking forward to its opening next year and ensuring that our ongoing partnership with IHG is a real success.”

Now present in more than 25* countries, there have been 40* openings and 34* more properties enter the pipeline since voco hotels launched in 2018. In Europe alone, there are currently 15* open hotels with a further 13* hotels in the pipeline.

IHG is on track with its aim to deliver 200 voco hotels within 10 years of launch, with the brand well placed to capture increasing conversion opportunities as independent owners seek the strength of this brand and its systems.