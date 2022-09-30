IHG Hotels & Resorts and Grape Hospitality announce five conversion properties

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies announces a multi-property development agreement with Grape Hospitality for five conversion properties in prime European destinations

The five properties include voco Madrid Centre Retiro – a market debut for the voco brand in Spain; three Hotel Indigo properties in Florence, Italy; Bordeaux, France; and Barcelona, Spain, respectively, and Crowne Plaza Madrid Centre Retiro.

All three brands are going from strength to strength; the Hotel Indigo brand now boasts 40 open hotels in Europe with a further 19 in the pipeline; voco has expanded to 15 open hotels in Europe, having recently opened voco Dusseldorf Seestern and voco Venice Mestre – The Quid, and Crowne Plaza currently has 88 open hotels across Europe, including the recently opened Crowne Plaza Budapest.

Commenting on the partnership, (Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Grape Hospitality on such a strong collection of hotels across some of our key European markets of Spain, France and Italy. This partnership further highlights the strength of IHG’s much-loved brands and reputation, our desire to expand into new locations and our ongoing initiatives to improve the customer journey such as the recently enhanced IHG One Rewards programme.”

Frederic Josenhans, Chairman of Grape Hospitality commented, “Grape Hospitality continues its development in Europe with the acquisition of premium assets. We are delighted to work with IHG in addition to our brands, to create value and diversify our portfolio. With Indigo, voco hotels and Crowne Plaza, all strong brands in their segment, we will be able to develop our catering and MICE expertise and make each hotel a unique living space.”

The new hotel signings are as follows:

voco Madrid Centre Retiro

The new 193-room voco Madrid Centre Retiro will be the first voco hotel to open in Spain. The Latin name, voco, means ‘to invite’ and ‘call together’, and the property will feature voco’s unstuffy hallmark amenities from an arrival gift and simple check-in to lively social spaces, and guest rooms with thoughtful comforts like cosy bedding and luxury bathroom amenities. The hotel is due to open in April 2024.

Hotel Indigo Florence

Set in a prime location, Hotel Indigo Florence is two minutes’ walk from Santa Maria Novella, the city’s main railway station, and close to Florence’s many attractions such as the magnificent Duomo and iconic Ponte Vecchio bridge. With 160 bedrooms, conference facilities and a wellness centre, the hotel is set to open later this year.

Hotel Indigo Bordeaux

The 100-room Hotel Indigo Bordeaux will be the third Hotel Indigo-branded hotel to open in France. The property is based in Bordeaux Chartrons, a sophisticated and leafy neighbourhood with buzzing bistros in Place du Marché Chartrons, plus waterside dining and eclectic shops. The hotel is due to open in May 2023.

Hotel Indigo Barcelona Gran Via Plaza España

The 189-room Hotel Indigo Barcelona Gran Via Plaza España will be the second Hotel Indigo to open in Barcelona. Guests will be close to the Museum of Catalan Art (MNAC) and a short bus ride into the centre with its plethora of art galleries, parks and beaches. The hotel will open in April 2024.

Crowne Plaza Madrid Centre Retiro

Located in a prime part of Madrid, the 168-room Crowne Plaza Madrid Centre Retiro will be ideal for leisure and business travellers. This will be the second Crowne Plaza property to open in Madrid, the first being located close to the airport. The hotel is due to open in April 2024.