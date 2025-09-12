IHG Hotels & Resorts accelerates growth in Mexico with six signed voco hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, celebrates the signing of six Mexico hotels for the premium voco hotels brand, in partnership with Alliance Hotels. The conversions will expand IHG’s upscale offering in Mexico, providing owners with a stylish, welcoming and distinctive brand that elevates their existing properties, optimizes returns and attracts new guests.

The hotels are scheduled to open in 2027 in highly coveted locations across Mexico’s largest commercial markets, including Cancun, Guadalajara, Ciudad Juarez, San Luis Potosi, Torreon and Nuevo Laredo. Additionally, these conversions will add 848 rooms to the brand’s presence in the country, which currently includes four open and five pipeline hotels. Globally, voco hotels boasts a robust pipeline of 102 properties, underscoring the brand’s expansive growth strategy and high conversion demand.

Significant renovations across the properties will infuse signature voco hotels hallmarks, including vibrant social spaces, a distinct arrival experience rooted in warm and friendly service, and thoughtful touches to make guests feel instantly at ease.

Paul Adan, SVP of Development for Mexico, Latin America & the Caribbean at IHG, said, “As a destination for travelers seeking high-quality, personality-rich stays, Mexico is an ideal fit for the voco hotels brand. The signing of six new hotels marks a significant step in the brand’s regional growth and our ability to offer greater choice nationwide. By combining voco’s distinctive character with IHG’s global systems and loyalty network, we can create new opportunities for owners and deliver an elevated, memorable experience for guests.”

Alliance Hotels added, “The transformation of our properties into voco hotels represents a strategic opportunity to enhance our offering and increase our visibility in highly competitive markets. Our collaboration with IHG combines our local expertise with the voco brand’s distinctive style and the benefits of a trusted global platform, delivering added value to both our guests and our business.”

The six forthcoming voco hotels include:

voco Guadalajara Expo Area – Directly across from Expo Guadalajara and a short walk from restaurants, shopping and entertainment, this 163-room property is perfectly positioned to serve meetings, conferences and event guests. Meeting rooms, a business center and a blend of regional and international cuisine cater to those traveling for work, leisure or a mix of both.

voco Cancun – This property will feature 160 rooms with lagoon views, versatile meeting spaces and wellness areas, constituting a business-focused alternative within the city’s bustling hotel district. voco Cancun will cater to corporate travelers through easy access to the airport, government districts and downtown.

voco Nuevo Laredo – Conveniently located near the Laredo, Texas international bridge and a host of major ports, voco Nuevo Laredo welcomes business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel’s 120 well-appointed rooms and meeting spaces accommodate visitors engaged in logistics, freight, manufacturing, cross-border trade and commerce activities.

voco Torreon – Strategically located to serve the city’s automotive, agro-industrial, and textile sectors in the renowned Comarca Lagunera area, voco Torreon will feature 124 comfortable guest rooms equipped with highly functional workspaces, multiple meeting rooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

voco San Luis Potosi – In the heart of a leading automotive manufacturing hub, the 135-room property is centrally located and offers strong appeal for international corporate travelers due to its proximity to the area’s top industrial parks and commercial centers.

voco Ciudad Juarez – The 146-room hotel is situated in a key binational and industrial corridor and in proximity to the U.S. Consulate, welcoming manufacturing, logistics and government travelers through business-focused amenities.

Accounting for 57 percent of global room openings in the first half of 2025, conversions represent a growth engine for IHG and a winning brand proposition for owners. In addition to a fresh, upscale design, the new voco hotels owners will benefit from fast access to IHG’s global commercial and distribution engine, leading technology platform and the IHG One Rewards loyalty program.