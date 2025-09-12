Hilton Surpasses 200 Hotels in Canada, Accelerates Multi‑Brand Expansion

Hilton is celebrating a major milestone: more than 200 hotels are now open and welcoming travelers across Canada. This achievement, highlighted by the most recent openings of Hôtel Vallea Bromont, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodstock ON and Spark by Hilton Toronto Mississauga - reflects the hospitality company’s successful multi-brand growth strategy. With a primary focus on expanding its focused service, extended stay, and lifestyle brand portfolios, Hilton continues to broaden its footprint while delivering signature hospitality, warmth, and innovation in destinations ranging from iconic city centers to emerging leisure and event hubs nationwide.

“Surpassing 200 open hotels in Canada is a powerful testament to our momentum in the market,” said Matt Wehling, senior vice president, development, U.S. and Canada, Hilton. “This success is fueled by the strong relationships we’ve built with our owners, supported by our regional, in-market expertise that reinforces our long-term development strategy and drives operational excellence at every stage. With a strategic brand mix of existing hotels and a robust pipeline of more than 100 properties across multiple brands, we’re excited to continue expanding across Canada’s most sought-after and emerging destinations - delivering exceptional value for our partners and meeting the evolving needs of our guests from coast to coast.”

Focused Service, Extended Stay, and Lifestyle Brands Drive Decade of Growth

Over the past decade, Hilton has nearly doubled its portfolio in Canada, driven largely by the rapid expansion of its focused service brands, which represent approximately half of its overall growth in the country. In the last 10 years, Hilton added nearly 50 properties across Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Tru by Hilton, and the newly introduced Spark by Hilton, which debuted in Canada last year with Spark by Hilton Toronto Markham.

Extended stay has also emerged as one of Hilton’s strongest-performing categories in Canada, having doubled in size over the past decade with Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton.

Hilton is also gaining notable traction in the lifestyle space, with new lifestyle hotels debuting in key Canadian markets from Montreal to Niagara Falls. Recent highlights include this year’s opening of several Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties: Hôtel Vallea Bromont, Hotel Railwayparc Montreal, and The Brock Niagara Falls Fallsview. These join Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton that debuted last year, along with Canada’s first Canopy by Hilton in Toronto, which opened in 2023.

From Coast to Coast: Multi-Brand Growth Continues to Lead the Charge

Hilton continues to accelerate its multi-brand expansion in Canada, with more than 100 hotels currently in the development pipeline across key growth markets and categories. Development milestones include the first Motto by Hilton in Canada, slated to open in Montreal in 2028, and the country’s inaugural Tempo by Hilton, planned for Toronto in 2029.

Additionally, more than 20 new hotels across multiple brands in priority growth markets are expected to join the Hilton portfolio over the next year including highlights such as DoubleTree by Hilton North Vancouver, Hampton Inn by Hilton Calgary Downtown, Homewood Suites by Hilton Surrey, Home2 Suites by Hilton Vaughan Toronto, Tru by Hilton Milton and several Spark by Hilton hotels spanning the country from Calgary to Toronto to Montreal.