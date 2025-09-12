Luxury on the Vine: Kimpton to Introduce “Laid Back Sophistication” to Napa Valley

Kimpton, part of IHG’s fast-growing luxury and lifestyle portfolio, today announces its entry into Napa Valley, Calif., a highly coveted west coast travel destination that attracts more than four million annual visitors among its wineries and scenic landscapes. Projected to open in 2028, the hotel will build upon the brand’s California origins and extend a “Golden State” reach that currently includes 10 open Kimpton properties.

Set to feature thoughtful architecture and décor echoing its picturesque surroundings, Kimpton Napa will invite guests and locals to experience the brand’s sophisticated, yet playful approach to hospitality firsthand. The hotel’s prominent and visible location, along both First Street and the Napa River and between Main Street and the Oxbow Public Market, will offer an idyllic setting for a scenic stroll after a day of shopping, extraordinary dining, or sampling world class reds and whites.

Featuring 123 spacious guest rooms and occupying two elegant and timeless four-story buildings, Kimpton Napa will introduce the brand’s signature hallmarks to the market. As with all Kimptons, guests can enjoy perks such as Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service, evening refreshments at Kimpton Social, and the brand’s beloved “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” amenity program. For those traveling with pets, the hotel will welcome all breeds and sizes at no extra charge.

Leanne Harwood, SVP and Managing Director of Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “For more than four decades, Kimpton has wowed guests and enticed owners by offering a bold take on luxury hospitality while also serving as a source of inspiration around the world. As an iconic travel destination with a culturally rich history, Napa Valley is a perfect next location for Kimpton. Alongside Stratus Development Partners, we will bring something truly special to the region and extend Kimpton’s exceptional growth.”

The Napa Valley hotel additionally will showcase Kimpton’s expertise in delivering genuine hospitality and memorable guest experiences, anchored in the brand’s signature restaurant and bar offerings that introduce new flavors and pique culinary curiosity. A rooftop bar and eatery will provide local fare and captivating views, with a central courtyard, garden patio, outdoor spa, and contrast therapy studios ready to welcome guests seeking wellness and relaxation.

Stratus Development Partners, a full-service real estate firm based in Newport Beach, Calif., will oversee Kimpton Napa’s emergence as owners and add its first IHG hotel to a broad portfolio that currently includes six open and pipeline Americas properties.

Andrew Wood, Principal, Stratus Development Partners, added: “Napa Valley embodies the ‘laid back luxury’ lifestyle synonymous with the Kimpton brand, and the hotel undoubtedly will serve as an iconic, welcoming and vibrant social hub that embraces guests and the local community. We look forward to working with IHG to bring this exceptional property to market.”

Kimpton’s Napa Valley debut is the latest milestone in the brand’s continued expansion that spans nearly 150* open and in pipeline global properties. Exciting recently opened and soon-to-come destinations in the Americas include Kimpton Fredericksburg in Texas, Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove in California and Kimpton Coco Palms Resort in Hawaii.