IHG Debuts New Lifestyle Brand Atwell in Greater China with First Hotel Opening in Shanghai

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) debuts its new lifestyle brand, Atwell, in Greater China, with the official opening of its first property in Shanghai. Centered on an exquisite lifestyle philosophy, the brand is dedicated to delivering high-quality stays for life-loving experience maximizer. Atwell features open-space layouts enhanced with vibrant color accents, curated artwork decoration, and thoughtfully designed daily essentials. Together, these elements shape a residential atmosphere that blends artistry with comfort, immersing guests in an aesthetic lifestyle. Each stay is designed to let guests not only feel the familiarity and comfort of home but also enjoy the surprise and pleasure beyond home.

Daniel Aylmer, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Greater China, said, “IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to respond to evolving consumer expectations and industry trends. Travel is shifting from simple ‘destination check-ins’ to truly ‘living destinations.’ Younger travelers are seeking deeper connections with the cities they visit, looking for experiences that are authentic, comfortable, and full of personality. Atwell was created to respond directly to these needs. With this brand, we aim to deliver travel spaces that combine lifestyle aesthetics with a sense of belonging, while further strengthening IHG’s diverse brand portfolio and reaffirming our long-term confidence and commitment to Greater China.”

Building a new territorial home with a stylish lifestyle

Guided by the brand proposition of “inspire the journey,” Atwell brings style into every aspect of the guest experience.

Atwell draws inspiration from the “living comfort” of home, creating a sense of belonging through warm and inviting spaces, premium amenities, and thoughtful touches such as a magazine corner to spark inspiration. At the same time, the brand conveys a refined “aesthetic lifestyle” by blending local culture with modern design language. Through artistic spatial and visual presentation, each stay becomes a journey of discovering and appreciating life’s beauty.

Another highlight is the “smart home” experience. The hotel is equipped with a smart control system that supports both voice activation and one-touch service, enabling guests to easily adjust temperature and lighting, use smart appliances, and even work or relax at an adjustable-height desk. Bathrooms feature heated towel racks, while TVs support smart screen casting—ensuring a seamless stay experience. The hotel also offers Social Hub, a social leisure area with laundry facilities, fitness equipment, seating areas, and game consoles, enriching the guest experience with both practicality and fun.

“Local inspiration” comes to life through collaboration and innovation. Atwell represents the lifestyle boutique store “Dialecte”, which showcases independent designer brands, artist collaboration series, and environmental products, transforming everyday objects into expressions of lifestyle aesthetics and offering guests a unique sense of living. On the dining front, B.N.B Bistro takes its name from three signature offerings—Baozi, Noodles, and Beer—integrating them into a playful identity. With its semi-open, street-facing design, creative dishes, and craft beverages, the venue creates a neighborhood-style social space where guests can relax and experience the cultural pulse of the destination.

First Atwell opens, embarking on a locally inspired lifestyle journey

Located in the bustling commercial hub of Wuning Road in Putuo District, Atwell Suites Shanghai Wuning offers 174 guestrooms designed around the brand’s commitment to living comfort. Each room is equipped with multi-functional smart home systems. Selected rooms feature high bar seating, creating a cozy private space for both leisure and work. The design reflects an exquisite lifestyle with details such as hand-painted striped coffee cups paired with premium freeze-dried coffee and artisanal snacks, magazine corners, curated artworks, embroidered robes and slippers, and minibars stocked with frozen treats and complimentary welcome amenities.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of thoughtfully designed public spaces: the semi-open streetside terrace B.N.B Café delivers relaxed dining and leisure;“Dialecte” lifestyle boutique store offers a new retail experience rooted in design and craftsmanship; and Gym & Laundry, where fitness, laundry, and social interaction meet everyday convenience. As the first Atwell in Greater China, Atwell Suites Shanghai Wuning is committed to enabling guests to experience the city’s vibrancy and cultural spirit, embarking on a journey that feels both familiar and refreshingly new.

Unlocking value in the lifestyle segment

Atwell strengthens IHG’s presence in the selected service lifestyle segment with a distinctive positioning, a clear investment model, and full support from IHG’s global systems. Designed for younger consumers who value individuality and quality, the brand creates competitive advantages and growth potential in this target market.

For owners and partners, Atwell balances quality, value, and flexibility, delivering a “high-premium, low-cost” model that maximizes investment returns. Backed by IHG’s proven brand management systems, standardized operational processes, and global distribution platform, together with the strength of IHG One Rewards of more than 145 million members, the brand enhances operational efficiency and drives profitability.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of IHG’s presence in Greater China. The debut of Atwell not only represents the Group’s strategic expansion into the exquisite lifestyle travel space but also reflects the continued diversification of its brand portfolio. Looking ahead, Atwell will leverage IHG’s global brand influence, local market insights, and the scale of IHG One Rewards to attract a new generation of travelers who seek individuality and quality. The brand will accelerate its expansion across tier-one, new tier-one, and key destination cities, bringing more inspiring “new territorial homes” to high-potential markets in Greater China.