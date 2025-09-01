Türkiye Emerges as a Global Leader in Digital Tourism Promotion

If you have recently come across one of Türkiye’s striking travel videos on your social media feed, it is no coincidence. Türkiye has established itself as a leader in destination marketing, with GoTürkiye – Türkiye’s official global tourism portal – becoming one of the most followed national tourism accounts worldwide. The platform now has a combined total of 20.8 million followers across eight major social media channels.

Leadership on YouTube and TikTok

Türkiye’s cultural and natural diversity is reflected across GoTürkiye’s fast-growing digital platforms. These social media accounts showcase the country’s heritage, landscapes, and tourism highlights through cinematic, story-driven content that has found a wide international audience.

On YouTube, GoTürkiye delivers productions that bring the country’s extraordinary destinations and experiences to a global audience. The channel features original mini-series such as ‘Antalya Gambit’ and ‘İstanbul My Love’. It also includes creative formats like ‘Be Our Guest’, where influencers explore different cities across Türkiye. Through cinematic visuals and creative storytelling, the channel creates content that both informs and inspires.

The channels have continued to grow, with subscribers soaring by 146%, from 2.1 million to 5.2 million. It also reached 763 million views in the first six months of 2025, marking a 55% growth, and its engagements surged by 123%, rising from 54.9 million to 122.6 million. These figures made the GoTürkiye YouTube channel othe most influential national tourism promotion account on the platform. One of the channel’s most striking projects, the Sight & Sound Sessions, has further amplified the channel’s global appeal by garnering 15.5 million views and 1.7 million hours of watch time on YouTube. These sessions feature internationally known artists - including Andrea Vanzo, Einmusik,Sébastien Léger, Oliver Koletzki, Kadebostany, Chris Luno, Sezer Uysal, Korolova, and Miss Monique – performing live sets at iconic locations such as Pamukkale, Aykaya, Tuz Lake, Artvin, in the ancient city of Side, and Bolu.

ADVERTISEMENT

GoTürkiye’s TikTok account flourished, attracting global audiences with stunning visuals, engaging narratives, and trend-savvy content. Designed for TikTok’s fast-paced format, its posts range from drone shots of turquoise coasts and ancient cities to text posts highlighting iconic routes and playful clips tapping into viral trends. The mix of entertainment and authentic storytelling is clearly resonating. Followers jumped 34% to 4.63 million, while views rose 53% to 1.4 billion in the first six months of 2025 compared to last year. This explosive growth cemented GoTürkiye as the top national tourism promotion account on TikTok.

Shaping the Instagram Landscape

GoTürkiye’s Instagram account showcases Türkiye’s diverse experiences through various posts, inviting users to explore the country. The reels capture the country’s rhythm, featuring timeless Turkish recipes, breathtaking shots, and many more creative contents that take followers on themed journeys. Total views reached 538 million in the first half of 2024, and soared to 812 million in the same period this year, marking a 51% growth. During the same period, engagements rose by 127% to 141 million. The followers also grew from 3.2 million to 3.7 million, showing a 15% rise. With these figures, the GoTürkiye Instagram account ranked second among country-based promotional accounts worldwide.

However, GoTürkiye’s impact doesn’t stop only on popular platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. The platform is also thriving on Facebook, X (Twitter), WhatsApp, Douyin (China), and VKontakte (Russia). Thanks to this multi-channel approach, GoTürkiye has established a strong and sustainable engagement network on a global scale. With data-driven and multi-layered digital strategies from the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), GoTürkiye has evolved beyond being just a promotional platform to become Türkiye’s cultural ambassador in the digital realm.

Find out more at: www.gotürkiye.com