Iglu Ski launches The Great Lift Pass Giveaway

Starting yesterday, Monday June 30th, Iglu Ski, the UK’s largest ski travel agent, launches ‘The Great Lift Pass Giveaway’. When skiers or boarders buy one lift pass for up to £450, the second lift pass is free. In total that means there’s a potential of 1 million lift passes to give away!

Valid across all date ranges, and all major ski resorts in Europe when a new package holiday including flight, transfers and accommodation is booked.

Skiers can choose from hundreds of ski resorts in France, Austria, Italy and Switzerland and beyond, and can take advantage of this giveaway all season, including February half term, Christmas and New Year.

It means that families can save almost £700 per party of two adults and two children aged 9-15 years, and for groups of ten travelling together for example, five ski free. Separately, when Iglu tailor-make a group booking of 8 or more, the group leader receives a free lift pass (not combinable with the main Giveaway).

Top holidays from all across the UK to Europe including a buy-one-get-one lift pass

Cervinia for Value

ADVERTISEMENT

Iglu Ski offers 7 nights from £942 per person, self-catering, based on two sharing, at the Base Camp Apartments, Ceilo Alto, Cervinia, Italy, departing from London Gatwick on December 14th, 2025 with transfers. These self-catering accommodations offer a relaxed environment, allowing you to explore Cervinia’s diverse dining scene or prepare meals in your modern kitchenette. An on-site restaurant and bar offer continental breakfast and evening meal options (payable locally). In addition, buy one lift pass for £450, and get one free.

Ski France

Iglu Ski offers 7 nights from £1,044 per person, catered, based on two sharing at the 4* Chalet Corniche, Tignes, France, departing from Belfast on April 11th, 2026 with transfers. (Manchester +£329; Luton +£50; Bournemouth +£20.) Chalet Corniche is located at the foot of the Trolles piste and only 150 metres from the main Tovière gondola and the Rosset chairlift. In addition, buy one lift pass for £388, and get one free.

Half Term in Switzerland

Iglu Ski offers 7 nights from £1,797 per person, half board, based on three sharing at the 4* Hotel Allalin, Saas Fee, Switzerland, departing from Edinburgh on February 14th, 2026 with transfers. (Bristol +£519; Birmingham +£745.) Discover the Hotel Allalin, a cherished family-run establishment in Saas-Fee, steeped in tradition since 1928 and currently managed by the fourth generation of the Zurbriggen family. In addition, buy one lift pass for £373, and get one free.

Groups Welcome

Iglu Ski offers 7 nights from £1,119 per person, catered, based on two sharing in the 10-person 4* Chalet Albona, St. Anton, Austria, departing London Gatwick on December 13th, 2025, with transfers. (Manchester +£49; Birmingham +£19.) Nestled within the esteemed ‘Mountain Lodge’ in St. Anton’s sought-after Gastig area, Chalet Albona offers a sophisticated alpine retreat. In addition, buy one lift pass for £381, and get one free.

Italy Fun - flights from 5 UK airports

Iglu Ski offers 7 nights from £979 per person, half board, based on two sharing at the Hotel de Champoluc, Italy, departing London Gatwick on March 22nd, 2026 with transfers. (Manchester +£29; Edinburgh +£39; Bristol +£99; Birmingham +£19.) You really could not ask for a better spot than that offered by the Hotel de Champoluc. It’s set at the skiers’ end of the village centre, in a perfect, virtually ski-in/ski-out location at the foot of the home-run piste, and right next door to the main Crest gondola and ski-hire shop. In addition, buy one lift pass for £240, and get one free.

Launching the Giveaway, Iglu Ski’s Head of Marketing, Cormac Stanford says, ‘It’s really exciting to give a free lift pass to up to a million skiers to use this winter. It’s such a simple offer, which will appeal to families, groups and couples. What’s more, I hope that this incredible saving of almost £500, will entice those who have never skied before to try the sport, and for those who used to ski or board, it gives the perfect opportunity to rekindle their passion for the mountains. It’s the best time to commit to a ski trip for the winter, and start to make plans and preparations, and we’ll be with our customers every step of the way.’

FAQs

Q. Do I need a lift pass?

A. Only very few beginner lifts in some resorts are free of charge. To ski close to your accommodation, or to enjoy runs across the mountains, you’ll need a lift pass.

Q. Must I buy a whole-week lift pass?

A. No - you can buy a lift pass for the time you would like on the mountains, but the longer you book for, the cheaper the lift pass, pro rata. This offer is based on a minimum 3-night stay.

Q. Can I buy a lift pass in resort?

A. Yes, but it’s easier to organise things in advance, and you can take advantage of amazing offers like this one.

Q. I am a beginner, do I need a lift pass?

A. Some resorts have free magic carpets lifts and drag lifts, but you will need a lift pass a few hours after starting to learn.

Q. Will my children qualify?

A. The offer is based on the cheapest of two lift passes being free. If you have two children for example, one will go free. If one adult takes one child, the child’s lift pass is free.

Q. When will the offer end?

A. The offer launches today and will continue whilst stocks last. Keep an eye on our website for updates, sign up for our newsletter online and follow us on Instagram and Facebook for news.

Terms apply.

https://www.igluski.com/ski-holidays/lift-pass-giveaway

Igluski.com

Reservations telephone: 0203 993 4781 (7 days