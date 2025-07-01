Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Unveil La Palma – the Canary Islands’ Best-Kept Secret

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced the launch of their fifth destination in the Canary Islands, with brand-new flights and holidays to La Palma going on sale. As a result, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have lifted the curtain on the Canaries’ most tranquil treasure, offering services to La Palma from London Stansted and Manchester Airports, starting in Winter 26/27 and Summer 2026, respectively.

Perfectly timed for year-round sun seekers, these direct flights are the first of their kind from Stansted, expected to contribute to over 1.6 million seats in total, offered this summer from the airports of Tenerife South, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura.

Jet2.com and its partner tour operator, Jet2holidays, are the leading drivers for British tourism to the Canary Islands. The brand-new flying programme means two weekly services (Monday and Friday) will be on sale year-round from Manchester Airport to La Palma, commencing from 3rd April 2026. Exclusive services will be available from London Stansted Airport, with two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 26th October 2026.

Thanks to its year-round warm climate, the launch gives customers the opportunity to enjoy the delights of La Palma across all seasons and comes on the back of continued demand from UK holidaymakers looking to take advantage of the perpetual sunshine.

Jet2holidays will work together with private firms on the island to guarantee that all their needs are covered.

Raquel Rebollo, Minister of Tourism of the Cabildo of La Palma, said: “The UK market is one of our priorities to open and attract to La Palma and we are delighted to have achieved this, thanks to great collaboration and hard work with Jet2 and other partners. One of the main goals of this administration is to open new doors and tap into new markets, such as the UK, and this announcement just shows how much potential there is to grow tourism on our island.’‘

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The launch of La Palma gives holidaymakers and independent travel agents the chance to enjoy everything this incredible island has to offer. We are delighted to be expanding our presence across the Canary Islands from London Stansted and Manchester Airports by adding this brand-new gateway to our portfolio, appealing to holidaymakers looking to explore the island’s natural beauty. Offering customers and independent travel agents even more choice, we are also pleased to be adding a selection of hotels across scenic resorts, available to book now.”

La Palma known as ‘La Isla Bonita’, the beautiful island, it is a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve with 19 protected natural spots offering a memorable getaway with an adventurous twist. Holidaymakers can wander luscious woodlands paired with breathtaking sea views and follow this by enjoying a spot of stargazing under twinkling skies. Sleepy seaside villages and resorts like Los Cancajos and Puerto Naos offer black-sand beaches and peaceful promenades, while the capital Santa Cruz charms with its cobbled streets and colonial-style buildings. At the heart of the island, the volcanic landscape promises epic hikes and postcard-perfect panoramas. Holidaymakers will be able to book excursions too, to make their holiday extra special and see all the wonderful sights the island has to offer.