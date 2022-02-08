Cunard sees record booking figures for summer 2023

Cunard has seen its busiest period of trading in more than a decade as the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic continues apace.

The line released itineraries for summer 2023, featuring over 150 new international trips, with demand especially strong for Grills Suites.

Cunard vice president of sales and marketing, Angus Struthers, said: “We are delighted by the overwhelming response to summer 2023 itineraries going on sale, which has even surpassed Cunard’s record-breaking days in 2021 when Queen Elizabeth’s summer at sea sailings went on sale.

“Cunard’s two strongest booking periods in more than a decade have happened in the past 12 months and is testament to the global appeal of a holiday with Cunard – signifying guests’ desire to step back on board and travel in style and luxury.”

Summer 2023 schedules include 150 voyages calling at 120 unique ports in 35 countries, with 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays with voyages between two nights and 37 nights in duration.