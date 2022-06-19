IATA launches IATA CO2 Connect in support of industry sustainability commitment

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched IATA CO2 Connect, an online tool which provides the most accurate CO2 emission calculations for any given commercial passenger flight. IATA CO2 Connect responds to the growing demand for CO2 data transparency linked to airline specific and actual fuel burn information and load factors. This sets it apart from theoretical data models that already exist on the market today.

IATA CO2 Connect is available to companies within and outside the travel value chain, such as travel management companies (TMCs), travel agencies, airlines or multinational corporations. They can access the relevant CO2 emissions data and integrate it in a customized manner into their existing flight booking tools. Travel managers or travelers can easily see the CO2 emissions per routing. The tool also permits the consolidation of data for reporting purposes.

IATA CO2 Connect utilizes the newly developed CO2 Calculation Methodology, adopted by IATA’s Passenger Service Conference in March this year. This was conceived by leading partners from 20 airlines and major aircraft manufacturers, in consultation with international standard-setting bodies and logistics services providers.

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, is IATA’s launch partner for CO2 Connect. The travel management company (TMC), which manages more than $40 billion in travel sales annually, undertakes to provide its customers with the most accurate and reliable flight emissions data, enabling travelers to make better-informed booking decisions.

“Flying sustainably and cutting CO2 emissions is a top priority. The aviation sector is working to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and travelers want to be more aware of their carbon footprint. With IATA CO2 Connect, individuals and corporate travel managers can get standardized accurate calculations to make the most sustainable choices for their air travel taking into consideration aircraft types, routings and class of service. Importantly, data can be consolidated for corporate reporting purposes,” said Frederic Leger, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Commercial Products & Services.

Companies interested in accessing IATA CO2 Connect can integrate the data into existing travel management solutions via Application Programing Interface (API) or flat file technology/format.

In contrast to many existing CO2 calculators, IATA CO2 Connect uses primary data from airlines. Emissions are calculated with the first industry-developed passenger CO2 Calculation Methodology which takes into account:

Guidance on fuel measurement, aligned with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)

Clearly defined scope to calculate CO2 emissions in relation to airlines’ flying activities

Guidance on non-CO2 related emissions and Radiative Forcing Index (RFI)

Weight-based calculation principle: allocation of CO2 emission by passenger and belly cargo

Guidance on passenger weight, using actual and standard weight

Emissions Factor for conversion of jet fuel consumption to CO2, fully aligned with CORSIA

Cabin class weighting and multipliers to reflect different cabin configurations of airlines

Guidance on carbon offsets and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of the CO2 calculation.