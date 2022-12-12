IATA and Travalyst team up to help consumers calculate their carbon footprint

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Travalyst, have joined forces with the aim of providing consumers with a consistent, accurate and widely available calculation of their carbon footprint from air travel.

As all sectors of the aviation and travel industries come together in pursuit of net zero CO2 goals, this new and major collaboration effort will bring even greater transparency, accuracy and consistency to how a traveler’s carbon footprint is calculated.

Travalyst and IATA both possess a deep understanding of the traveller as well as relevant technical and operational expertise, which will enable the two organisations to collaborate closely to align CO2 emission calculations. This collaboration will focus on both data and standard methodology for route-based passenger CO2 emissions calculations for aviation at scale. This will include a shared position on how to account for sustainable aviation fuel.

“Consumers want to understand the environmental impact of their travels. Both Travalyst and IATA are continuously working to improve their methodologies by incorporating emerging knowledge of climate impacts. So we are working together to provide the consumer with easy access to consistent calculations of the environmental cost of their travel,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Sally Davey, CEO, Travalyst said, “This is the first time that airlines and the travel technology sector have come together in this way. As such it is a milestone moment in the decarbonisation of the sector. In the face of the climate emergency, travellers want and need clear and unequivocal information about their carbon footprint on which to base travel decisions. Today we are bringing some of the leading travel brands around the table with the world’s leading airline association, with the aim of easily providing consumers with the most accurate carbon calculations.”